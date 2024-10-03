60% of rain forecasts wrong during Seoul's rainy season

Most Popular
-
1
Slew of top K-pop stars ready to return from military
-
2
S. Korea, US clinch 2026-30 defense cost-sharing deal in pre-election push
-
3
N. Korean leader's sister derides Seoul's Hyunmoo-5 missile as 'useless'
-
4
Military aircraft evacuating S. Koreans in Lebanon returns home
-
5
Controversial cult leader’s sentence reduced to 17 years
-
6
Concerns raised over chronic labor shortage at state-run center for digital sex crime victims
-
7
BTS-themed moon jar to be unveiled on Hangeul Day
-
8
Samsung, Hyundai chiefs to accompany Yoon on Singapore trip
-
9
1,430 minors investigated for drug offenses from 2018 to 2023: police
-
10
[Robert Fouser] Why the US election looks so close
60% of rain forecasts wrong during Seoul's rainy seasonBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : Oct. 5, 2024 - 16:00
Nearly two-thirds of South Korea's weather agency's forecasts for Seoul during the rainy season this year were incorrect, data showed Thursday.
Rep. Lim Lee-ja of the ruling People Power Party analyzed Korea Meteorological Administration's rain forecast for Seoul from June 29 to July 27, and compared it to the actual weather in the South Korean capital. The KMA predicted rain for 27 of the 29 days.
Lim found that of the 27 days it was supposed to rain, forecasts for 16 of these days were inaccurate. Specifically, rain was completely absent or far below the minimum predicted amount on 11 days, and less than half the maximum predicted on four days.
For the remaining one day, the precipitation for the city was more than twice the maximum that had been predicted.
The official accuracy rate for the KMA remains in the high 70-percent or low 80-percent range. But the figure only takes into account whether or not it rained that day, not whether the agency accurately predicted the precipitation.
For example, the forecast for Seoul predicted 30 to 80 millimeters of rain in Seoul July 4-5. But the actual precipitation was between 2 and 23 millimeters. Technically, the KMA was right in forecasting rain, but not accurate in predicting how much.
The overall accuracy of KMA weather forecasts has been declining in recent years. The month of July typically has the most precipitation, and the accuracy rate for it has fallen from 83.8 percent in 2022 to 78.2 percent in 2023, and 77 percent this year.
More from Headlines
-
Military aircraft evacuating S. Koreans in Lebanon returns home
-
S. Korea, US clinch 2026-30 defense cost-sharing deal in pre-election push
-
Special counsel bill to probe first lady scrapped