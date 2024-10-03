[Well-curated] Chicken on skewers, tightrope walking and moon balloon

Chefs cook chicken skewers at Atari in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, on Sept. 28. (Kim Jae-heun/The Korea Herald) Chefs cook chicken skewers at Atari in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, on Sept. 28. (Kim Jae-heun/The Korea Herald)

‘Culinary Class Wars’ meets intimate yakitori Nestled in a quieter part of Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, Atari is a hidden treasure for yakitori lovers. Run by "Chicken President," a food researcher and contestant on Netflix’s “Culinary Class Wars,” this intimate yakitori spot has built a loyal following thanks to its exceptional course-style dining experience. While the restaurant boasts a large sign, it doesn’t display its name, adding a touch of mystery to the visit. Stepping inside, guests find a cozy nine-seat setup, offering an intimate and personal atmosphere that makes each dining experience feel exclusive. Atari serves a course menu personally curated by the chef. The meal includes seven chicken skewers paired with seasonal vegetables, seafood and side dishes. At 35,000 won, it offers an affordable yet premium dining experience, especially compared to the pricier restaurants featured on “Culinary Class Wars.” For the best experience, diners can complement their meal with Japanese whiskey highballs or sake to enhance the smoky, rich flavors of the yakitori.

Chicken skewers and pollack roe are grilled over charcoal at Atari in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, Saturday. (Kim Jae-heun/The Korea Herald) Chicken skewers and pollack roe are grilled over charcoal at Atari in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, Saturday. (Kim Jae-heun/The Korea Herald)

Although Chicken President’s appearance on the Netflix show was brief, his passion for poultry is evident in every bite. Atari does not rely on fame or showmanship, instead offering a warm, unpretentious setting to enjoy exceptional food. Reservations are essential.

"A Very Special Journey of the Rope Clown" (Mapo Arts Center) "A Very Special Journey of the Rope Clown" (Mapo Arts Center)

Tightrope mastery and Moomin magic at Mapo Arts Center On Saturday a thrilling tightrope performance is set to captivate visitors at the Mapo Arts Center's outdoor plaza. Titled "A Very Special Journey of the Rope Clown," the traditional tightrope show is part of the center’s Autumn Festival. "Jultagi" is Korea’s National Intangible Cultural Heritage as well as a UNESCO-listed art form in which tightrope walking is accompanied by dance, music and witty banter between the tightrope walker and an earthbound clown. Kim Dae-gyun, a recognized master of this 1,300-year-old art form, and his apprentices will perform twice, at 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The 40-minute shows are free for all visitors.

Moomin exhibit at the Mapo Art Center (Mapo Arts Center) Moomin exhibit at the Mapo Art Center (Mapo Arts Center)

If you have some time, drop by the center's "The Adventures of the Moomin Family" exhibit that focuses on heartwarming stories from the beloved Moomin series. At Gallery Mac, around 40 illustrations, comic strips and character sculptures will be on display, while Studio 3 will screen Moomin animations. A variety of interactive activities, including a Moomin character personality quiz and coloring stations, will be available for visitors.

Seoul Dal in Yeouido Park (Seoul Metropolitan Government) Seoul Dal in Yeouido Park (Seoul Metropolitan Government)