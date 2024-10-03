[Well-curated] Chicken on skewers, tightrope walking and moon balloon

Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    AI textbook bubble could burst, expert warns

    AI textbook bubble could burst, expert warns
  2. 2

    Food tycoon Paik Jong-won's Theborn Korea pushes toward IPO

    Food tycoon Paik Jong-won's Theborn Korea pushes toward IPO
  3. 3

    Samsung tightens its belt amid crisis winds

    Samsung tightens its belt amid crisis winds
  4. 4

    Ex-presidential official’s leaked phone call rattles conservative bloc

    Ex-presidential official’s leaked phone call rattles conservative bloc
  5. 5

    North Korean trash balloons cross border day after Seoul military parade

    North Korean trash balloons cross border day after Seoul military parade
  1. 6

    Pay debate plagues foreign nanny pilot

    Pay debate plagues foreign nanny pilot
  2. 7

    Prosecution closes 'Dior bag' case amid opposition uproar

    Prosecution closes 'Dior bag' case amid opposition uproar
  3. 8

    Man escapes DUI charges by downing bottle of soju while pulled over

    Man escapes DUI charges by downing bottle of soju while pulled over
  4. 9

    K-pop star lip-syncing controversy flares up again

    K-pop star lip-syncing controversy flares up again
  5. 10

    35% of S. Koreans view unification 'unnecessary'

    35% of S. Koreans view unification 'unnecessary'

Well-curated

  1. 1

    Chicken on skewers, tightrope walking and moon balloon

    Chicken on skewers, tightrope walking and moon balloon
  2. 2

    Movies and art in hanok, superior sound at Listening Room

    Movies and art in hanok, superior sound at Listening Room
  3. 3

    Vintage lights, soul food and films at subway station

    Vintage lights, soul food and films at subway station
  4. 4

    American burger, simple salt bread and open air market

    American burger, simple salt bread and open air market
  5. 5

    Create custom cases, attend an art salon and play 'the floor is lava'

    Create custom cases, attend an art salon and play 'the floor is lava'
지나쌤

[Well-curated] Chicken on skewers, tightrope walking and moon balloon

By Kim Jae-heun, Hwang Dong-hee, Kim Da-sol

Published : Oct. 4, 2024 - 09:01

    • Link copied

Chefs cook chicken skewers at Atari in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, on Sept. 28. (Kim Jae-heun/The Korea Herald) Chefs cook chicken skewers at Atari in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, on Sept. 28. (Kim Jae-heun/The Korea Herald)

‘Culinary Class Wars’ meets intimate yakitori

Nestled in a quieter part of Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, Atari is a hidden treasure for yakitori lovers. Run by "Chicken President," a food researcher and contestant on Netflix’s “Culinary Class Wars,” this intimate yakitori spot has built a loyal following thanks to its exceptional course-style dining experience.

While the restaurant boasts a large sign, it doesn’t display its name, adding a touch of mystery to the visit. Stepping inside, guests find a cozy nine-seat setup, offering an intimate and personal atmosphere that makes each dining experience feel exclusive.

Atari serves a course menu personally curated by the chef. The meal includes seven chicken skewers paired with seasonal vegetables, seafood and side dishes. At 35,000 won, it offers an affordable yet premium dining experience, especially compared to the pricier restaurants featured on “Culinary Class Wars.” For the best experience, diners can complement their meal with Japanese whiskey highballs or sake to enhance the smoky, rich flavors of the yakitori.

Chicken skewers and pollack roe are grilled over charcoal at Atari in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, Saturday. (Kim Jae-heun/The Korea Herald) Chicken skewers and pollack roe are grilled over charcoal at Atari in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, Saturday. (Kim Jae-heun/The Korea Herald)

Although Chicken President’s appearance on the Netflix show was brief, his passion for poultry is evident in every bite. Atari does not rely on fame or showmanship, instead offering a warm, unpretentious setting to enjoy exceptional food.

Reservations are essential.

"A Very Special Journey of the Rope Clown" (Mapo Arts Center)

Tightrope mastery and Moomin magic at Mapo Arts Center

On Saturday a thrilling tightrope performance is set to captivate visitors at the Mapo Arts Center's outdoor plaza. Titled "A Very Special Journey of the Rope Clown," the traditional tightrope show is part of the center’s Autumn Festival.

"Jultagi" is Korea’s National Intangible Cultural Heritage as well as a UNESCO-listed art form in which tightrope walking is accompanied by dance, music and witty banter between the tightrope walker and an earthbound clown.

Kim Dae-gyun, a recognized master of this 1,300-year-old art form, and his apprentices will perform twice, at 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The 40-minute shows are free for all visitors.

Moomin exhibit at the Mapo Art Center (Mapo Arts Center) Moomin exhibit at the Mapo Art Center (Mapo Arts Center)

If you have some time, drop by the center's "The Adventures of the Moomin Family" exhibit that focuses on heartwarming stories from the beloved Moomin series.

At Gallery Mac, around 40 illustrations, comic strips and character sculptures will be on display, while Studio 3 will screen Moomin animations.

A variety of interactive activities, including a Moomin character personality quiz and coloring stations, will be available for visitors.

Seoul Dal in Yeouido Park (Seoul Metropolitan Government) Seoul Dal in Yeouido Park (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

New, exotic way to enjoy Seoul’s skyline

If you’re looking for an exotic way to enjoy Seoul’s skyline, give yourself a whole new “floating” experience by riding Seoul Dal, the giant moon-shaped gas balloon that accommodates up to 20 people per ride.

Measuring 22 meters in diameter and filled with helium, Seoul Dal kicked off operations last month at Yeouido Park.

Reaching up to an altitude of 130 meters, the balloon offers a panoramic, bird's-eye view of Seoul, and has become a major nighttime attraction in the city.

The city government operates Seoul Dal from Tuesdays to Sundays between noon and 10 p.m. The fare is 25,000 won for adults aged 19-64 and 20,000 won for children 3 to 18 years old.

More from Headlines