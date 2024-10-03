Home

Samsung, Hyundai chiefs to accompany Yoon on Singapore trip

By Yonhap

Oct. 3, 2024

Samsung Electronics office in southern Seoul (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald) Samsung Electronics office in southern Seoul (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald)

A group of business leaders, including Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung, will accompany President Yoon Suk Yeol on his visit to Singapore next week, industry sources said Thursday.

Yoon is set to embark on a three-nation trip on Sunday to visit the Philippines, Singapore and Laos to attend the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and hold bilateral talks, according to his office.

In Singapore, Lee is expected to attend a variety of business events, while Chung is expected to visit Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore, which serves as the automaker's research hub for future mobility.

LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won will not be joining the business delegation on Yoon's upcoming visit to Singapore, the sources said. (Yonhap)

