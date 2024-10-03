Most Popular
-
6
[KH Explains] Korea pursues ‘fire-free’ batteries amid EV fears
-
7
Food tycoon Paik Jong-won's Theborn Korea pushes toward IPO
-
8
[Herald Review] One of Netflix's most expensive Korean originals returns, but at what cost?
-
9
Man calls 119, found dead 1 week later because officials went to wrong place
-
10
Prosecution closes 'Dior bag' case amid opposition uproar
G-Dragon to make talk show debut on tvN’s ‘You Quiz on the Block’By Hong Yoo
Published : Oct. 3, 2024 - 13:51
G-Dragon of the legendary K-pop group Big Bang is set to make his talk show debut on tvN’s “You Quiz On The Block” in time for his much-anticipated comeback this month.
According to tvN, the episode featuring G-Dragon was recorded Wednesday and is scheduled to air later this month.
In this episode, he will share insights about his journey as a member of Big Bang, his experiences as a solo K-pop artist and his long break from music.
He is also expected to address the illegal drug use allegations he faced last year, of which he was cleared.
G-Dragon has a longstanding rapport with the show's main host, Yu Jae-seok.
His only previous appearance on a TV entertainment program was on “Infinite Challenge,” also hosted by Yu.
This month marks G-Dragon's first new release in nearly seven years, following his second EP, “Kwon Ji Yong,” which was released in June 2017.
Last month, he made a surprise appearance at Taeyang’s solo concert.
In August, G-Dragon secured trademark rights to his stage names “G-Dragon” and “GD” from his former agency, YG Entertainment.
G-Dragon, who is planning a standalone concert early next year at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, is also considering unveiling new releases at the 2024 MAMA Awards, which will take place in Los Angeles and Osaka Nov. 22-23.
In addition to his musical endeavors, G-Dragon is a visiting professor in the mechanical engineering department at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST).
More from Headlines
-
'AI textbook bubble will burst, leaving challenges'
-
Samsung tightens its belt amid crisis winds
-
S. Korea to send military aircraft to evacuate nationals from Middle East