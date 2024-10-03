G-Dragon to make talk show debut on tvN’s ‘You Quiz on the Block’

G-Dragon of the legendary K-pop group Big Bang is set to make his talk show debut on tvN’s “You Quiz On The Block” in time for his much-anticipated comeback this month.

According to tvN, the episode featuring G-Dragon was recorded Wednesday and is scheduled to air later this month.

In this episode, he will share insights about his journey as a member of Big Bang, his experiences as a solo K-pop artist and his long break from music.

He is also expected to address the illegal drug use allegations he faced last year, of which he was cleared.

G-Dragon has a longstanding rapport with the show's main host, Yu Jae-seok.

His only previous appearance on a TV entertainment program was on “Infinite Challenge,” also hosted by Yu.

This month marks G-Dragon's first new release in nearly seven years, following his second EP, “Kwon Ji Yong,” which was released in June 2017.

Last month, he made a surprise appearance at Taeyang’s solo concert.

In August, G-Dragon secured trademark rights to his stage names “G-Dragon” and “GD” from his former agency, YG Entertainment.

G-Dragon, who is planning a standalone concert early next year at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, is also considering unveiling new releases at the 2024 MAMA Awards, which will take place in Los Angeles and Osaka Nov. 22-23.

In addition to his musical endeavors, G-Dragon is a visiting professor in the mechanical engineering department at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST).