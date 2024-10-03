Yoon, Ishiba to have summit in Laos next week: NHK

Most Popular
-
6
[KH Explains] Korea pursues ‘fire-free’ batteries amid EV fears
-
7
Food tycoon Paik Jong-won's Theborn Korea pushes toward IPO
-
8
[Herald Review] One of Netflix's most expensive Korean originals returns, but at what cost?
-
9
Man calls 119, found dead 1 week later because officials went to wrong place
-
10
Prosecution closes 'Dior bag' case amid opposition uproar
Yoon, Ishiba to have summit in Laos next week: NHKBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 3, 2024 - 09:18
New Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba plans to have his first summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on the margins of annual regional gatherings in Laos next week, Japan's broadcaster NHK reported Thursday.
The two leaders will have their first in-person meeting since Ishiba took office on Tuesday, the Japanese public broadcaster said, as both plan to participate in a series of meetings involving the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Laos.
The planned meeting comes amid expectations over how Yoon and Ishiba will work together to keep up the momentum for greater bilateral cooperation in tackling evolving North Korean threats and other shared challenges.
On Wednesday, Yoon and Ishiba held their first phone talks, where they shared the need for bilateral cooperation as well as trilateral cooperation with the United States to deal with evolving North Korean threats, according to Seoul's presidential office. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
'AI textbook bubble will burst, leaving challenges'
-
Samsung tightens its belt amid crisis winds
-
S. Korea to send military aircraft to evacuate nationals from Middle East