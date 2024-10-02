N. Korea may revoke 1991 Inter-Korean Basic Agreement in parliament: Seoul

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delivers a speech in Pyongyang on Sept. 9, 2024, during a ceremony marking the 76th anniversary of the country's founding, in this photo released by the state-run Korean Central News Agency on the following day. (Yonhap)

North Korea may revoke the Inter-Korean Basic Agreement, which has served as a pivotal foundation for the development of inter-Korean relations and efforts toward peaceful reunification for more than three decades, during its parliamentary session scheduled for next week, the Unification Ministry in Seoul said Wednesday.

The potential action aligns with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's public declaration that the two Koreas are engaged in relations between "two hostile states" locked in a "belligerent state," a stance first articulated during the 2023 year-end plenum and reiterated on several occasions, including at the session of the Supreme People's Assembly on Jan. 15.

North Korean state media announced in mid-September that the next session of the SPA, the regime's rubber-stamp legislature, will convene in Pyongyang on Oct. 7.

"It seems inevitable that (Kim)'s declaration of two hostile states will logically lead to the rejection of the existing Inter-Korean Basic Agreement," a senior official from the Unification Ministry told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The likelihood of terminating the agreement now seems quite high," the official added.

The official emphasized that the preamble of the Inter-Korean Basic Agreement acknowledges that inter-Korean relations, "not being a relationship between states, constitute a special interim relationship stemming from the process toward unification," while "pledging to exert joint efforts to achieve peaceful unification."

The two Koreas signed the agreement, officially titled the "Agreement on Reconciliation, Non-Aggression, and Exchanges and Cooperation Between the South and the North," in 1991, and it came into effect in 1992.

North Korea ratified the agreement internally through a session of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly, with final approval granted by then-leader Kim Il-sung.

"If (North Korea) were to annul the agreement, I believe they would likely follow a similar process in reverse," the unnamed official explained.