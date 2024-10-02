[Herald Interview] 'AI textbook bubble will burst, leaving challenges'

(123rf) (123rf)

In a move toward digital education, South Korea is set to introduce artificial intelligence-powered textbooks into its schools starting in March next year. This initiative, which will begin with third and fourth graders in elementary schools and first-year students in middle and high schools, is being hailed by many as an "education transformation" and possibly a "revolution." But questions linger, according to Neil Selwyn, a professor at Monash University in Melbourne and a researcher on the intersection of digital technology and education, who says the current excitement around AI textbooks might be a part of a larger "hype bubble" that could eventually burst, leaving behind unsolved challenges. AI in education isn’t new, with tools like chatbots and tutoring systems already in use, Selwyn noted in an interview with The Korea Herald. While South Korea's vision is ambitious, he questioned whether it marks a true revolution or just updates the tools for traditional learning. South Korea's project is ambitious. It involves a $70 million investment into digital infrastructure and developing AI textbooks, in part with an initiative dubbed the "classroom revolution," which in whole was allocated over $276 million in the budget for school digitization. The government’s goals are clear: create a more personalized learning experience, collect data to improve educational outcomes and establish South Korea as a global leader in AI education. Despite the excitement, Selwyn warned against overhyping the role of AI in schools. “We’re at the top of the hype cycle,” he said. He suggests schools are unlikely to be transformed by AI, but remain much the same. "Students will still come into a school, sit behind a desk, and have a 50-minute lesson about maths or English. The only difference is they’ll be sat in front of a computer. ... It’s surface-level digitization." The author of "Should Robots Replace Teachers?" said what schools need is a better environment, not a revolution. "There’s nothing wrong with keeping schools as they are," he said. "They just need to be better places, more inclusive, and less stressful for both students and teachers. If technology can help achieve that, then it’s doing its job." The AI boom brings realistic challenges, he emphasized. Ensuring sufficient equipment and stable networks in schools is one aspect, but the inequality AI can perpetuate in education is another. If not designed carefully, AI may worsen existing inequalities, as technologies often reflect societal divisions. For instance, AI systems trained on biased historical data may favor privileged students, such as those from elite groups, while disadvantaging marginalized students. Selwyn noted that AI tools for grading or admissions can carry biases, leading to discriminatory outcomes. He cited findings showing that AI systems detecting cheating are twice as likely to wrongly accuse Black students compared to white students in the US.

Neil Selwyn, education and technology professor at Monash University, speaks at the Digital Education Global Forum held at Coex in Gangnam, southern Seoul on Sept. 24, where educational officials from 17 countries gathered to discuss challenges and strategies in digital transformation. (Korea Digital Education Frontiers Association) Neil Selwyn, education and technology professor at Monash University, speaks at the Digital Education Global Forum held at Coex in Gangnam, southern Seoul on Sept. 24, where educational officials from 17 countries gathered to discuss challenges and strategies in digital transformation. (Korea Digital Education Frontiers Association)

Data-driven decisions While Selwyn remains cautious about AI textbooks as a transformative tool for learners and educators, he does acknowledge the potential benefits AI could offer in the background, particularly in how education systems are managed. He highlighted the importance of AI in "data-driven decision-making" at the administrative level. AI could be instrumental in helping schools and governments make more informed policy decisions by analyzing vast amounts of educational data. For instance, AI could help identify trends, such as which times of the day students are most engaged or which subjects may require more resources. "It's the AI that's in the background that helps school administrations or municipalities or governments make decisions and organize things. That type of AI is going to be really, really important because it will be taking the role of how our schools are governed and managed and how budgets are thought about." However, Selwyn also warned of the dangers inherent in relying too heavily on data. Emotional and social aspects of learning, such as a student’s feelings, struggles or personal challenges, are not easily quantifiable by an algorithm, he added. This limitation underscores the necessity of maintaining human interaction in education -- something that AI, no matter how advanced, cannot replace. What’s left after bubble bursts? The current excitement around AI in education could be just another tech bubble, similar to past trends like the metaverse or massive open online courses, which failed to live up to their transformative promises, he claimed. For South Korea, which aims to be the first country to implement AI textbooks at a national level, the stakes are high as the world watches this experiment unfold. "But what I think what people are really excited about is if Korea can crack this, you can market this to the world. Right now, I don't think you can. The first-mover advantage, it's a bold thing to do and people will look at it very, very carefully," he noted. Selwyn stressed the importance of thinking beyond the bubble. "If you do something that doesn’t work now, you’ve messed up a whole generation’s life," he said, highlighting the risks of jumping on the AI bandwagon without fully considering the long-term consequences. Another major concern with AI-driven education is its environmental impact. Large data centers powering AI consume vast amounts of energy and water, raising sustainability questions amid climate change, Selwyn noted. While AI could enhance learning, it risks contributing to environmental harm. He also highlighted the influence of private firms in educational technology, cautioning that profit-driven companies may shape tools, content and pedagogies in schools, potentially misaligning with public education goals. The government should play a stronger role in balancing public and private sector involvement to prevent private firms from dominating the educational agenda, he argued, adding that the Korean government’s efforts to make edtech a public-private collaboration are a positive step.

Participants try out a prototype of an artificial intelligence digital textbook at the 2024 Edutech Korea Fair at Coex in Gangnam, southern Seoul, Sept. 23. (Newsis) Participants try out a prototype of an artificial intelligence digital textbook at the 2024 Edutech Korea Fair at Coex in Gangnam, southern Seoul, Sept. 23. (Newsis)