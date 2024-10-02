Minho of SHINee to hold first-ever solo concert

Minho of SHINee will hold a stand-alone concert, his first in 16 years.

According to SM Entertainment, Minho will host the "Mean: of my first" on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at Korea University's Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul. This will be the singer's first solo concert since his debut with SHINee 16 years ago.

Minho released his first solo track with the physical single "Heartbreak" in December 2021, followed by his first EP "Chase" in December 2022. In January, Minho released the single "Stay for a Night."

Minho is set to participate in the 2024 K-Link Festival at Incheon Inspire Arena on Saturday and is preparing to release his first album in the fourth quarter.

As an actor, Minho won accolades for his performance in the JTBC drama "Romance in the House." He currently stars as Val in the stage drama "Waiting for Waiting for Godot," running at Yes24 Stage in Jongno-gu, Seoul.

Tickets for Minho's first-ever concert will be available through Melon Ticket. Presales for official fan club members will open Oct. 8, and general ticket sales will begin Oct. 10.