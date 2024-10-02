[Photo News] Hanwha to light up Seoul skies

Most Popular
-
6
Seoul mayor suggests shift in immigration policy
-
7
NewJeans fans corner Hybe amid PR backlash, looming National Assembly audit
-
8
'Smart pill'? ADHD treatment prescriptions spike this year
-
9
[KH Explains] Korea pursues ‘fire-free’ batteries amid EV fears
-
10
Israel targets Palestinian group in first strike on Beirut center
[Photo News] Hanwha to light up Seoul skiesBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 2, 2024 - 14:14
The 2024 Seoul Fireworks Festival, hosted by Hanwha Corporation, will light up Yeouido Hangang Park this Saturday with stunning pyrotechnics. Teams from Japan, the US and South Korea will showcase innovative fireworks displays, blending tradition with modern technology. Hanwha’s display, the largest of the night, will synchronize fireworks bursts across multiple bridges, creating a citywide spectacle. Signature effects include the breathtaking “Niagara Falls” fireworks from Wonhyo Bridge. A live stream of the event will be available on the company’s YouTube channel Hanwha TV. (Hanwha Corporation)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Yoon warns North Korea against nuclear attack attempt
-
Korea pursues ‘fire-free’ batteries amid EV fears
-
'Smart pill'? Prescriptions for ADHD meds spike