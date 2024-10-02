Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Psy's touch or new trend in music? P Nation’s solo stars lose their shine

    Psy's touch or new trend in music? P Nation’s solo stars lose their shine
  2. 2

    Yoon warns North Korea against nuclear attack attempt

    Yoon warns North Korea against nuclear attack attempt
  3. 3

    Seoul to hold grand military parade on Tuesday, disrupting major city routes

    Seoul to hold grand military parade on Tuesday, disrupting major city routes
  4. 4

    81-year-old model awarded ‘best dressed’ in Miss Universe Korea

    81-year-old model awarded ‘best dressed’ in Miss Universe Korea
  5. 5

    Shut up and dance

    Shut up and dance
  1. 6

    Seoul mayor suggests shift in immigration policy

    Seoul mayor suggests shift in immigration policy
  2. 7

    NewJeans fans corner Hybe amid PR backlash, looming National Assembly audit

    NewJeans fans corner Hybe amid PR backlash, looming National Assembly audit
  3. 8

    'Smart pill'? ADHD treatment prescriptions spike this year

    'Smart pill'? ADHD treatment prescriptions spike this year
  4. 9

    [KH Explains] Korea pursues ‘fire-free’ batteries amid EV fears

    [KH Explains] Korea pursues ‘fire-free’ batteries amid EV fears
  5. 10

    Israel targets Palestinian group in first strike on Beirut center

    Israel targets Palestinian group in first strike on Beirut center
피터빈트

[Photo News] Hanwha to light up Seoul skies

By Korea Herald

Published : Oct. 2, 2024 - 14:14

    • Link copied

The 2024 Seoul Fireworks Festival, hosted by Hanwha Corporation, will light up Yeouido Hangang Park this Saturday with stunning pyrotechnics. Teams from Japan, the US and South Korea will showcase innovative fireworks displays, blending tradition with modern technology. Hanwha’s display, the largest of the night, will synchronize fireworks bursts across multiple bridges, creating a citywide spectacle. Signature effects include the breathtaking “Niagara Falls” fireworks from Wonhyo Bridge. A live stream of the event will be available on the company’s YouTube channel Hanwha TV. (Hanwha Corporation)

More from Headlines