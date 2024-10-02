[Photo News] Hanwha to light up Seoul skies

The 2024 Seoul Fireworks Festival, hosted by Hanwha Corporation, will light up Yeouido Hangang Park this Saturday with stunning pyrotechnics. Teams from Japan, the US and South Korea will showcase innovative fireworks displays, blending tradition with modern technology. Hanwha’s display, the largest of the night, will synchronize fireworks bursts across multiple bridges, creating a citywide spectacle. Signature effects include the breathtaking “Niagara Falls” fireworks from Wonhyo Bridge. A live stream of the event will be available on the company’s YouTube channel Hanwha TV. (Hanwha Corporation)