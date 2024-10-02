India’s Sarang Festival kicks off featuring classical Hindu dance

Artists perform at the kick off ceremony at the tenth edition of Sarang festival hosted by Indian Embassy in Korea at Yonsei University Centennial Hall at Seodaemun district on Tuesday. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald) Artists perform at the kick off ceremony at the tenth edition of Sarang festival hosted by Indian Embassy in Korea at Yonsei University Centennial Hall at Seodaemun district on Tuesday. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)

The 10th edition of India’s Sarang Festival in Korea, an annual cultural exchange event hosted by the Indian Embassy in Korea, kicked off Tuesday, featuring an hour long dance performances. The festival's title, "sarang," means "love" in Korean and "diversity" in Hindi, reflecting cultural significance for both nations. This year's Sarang Festival began with a Kuchipudi performance by renowned artist Sreelakshmy Govardhanan, with the group set to perform at various venues across Korea. Kuchipudi, a classical dance-drama from Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, portrays Hindu mythology through expressive gestures, precise footwork and facial expressions, according to the embassy. Its philosophy emphasizes both physical beauty and spiritual purity, using dance to convey moral and spiritual messages. The form blends drama, music and dance to reflect life’s divinity and promote humanity and spiritual awareness, it added.

Artists perform at the kick off ceremony at the tenth edition of Sarang festival hosted by Indian Embassy in Korea at Yonsei University Centennial Hall at Seodaemun district on Tuesday. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald) Artists perform at the kick off ceremony at the tenth edition of Sarang festival hosted by Indian Embassy in Korea at Yonsei University Centennial Hall at Seodaemun district on Tuesday. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)

Indian Ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar described the festival as a milestone in the cultural exchange between India and Korea. “Sarang Festival in some ways is a celebration of this enduring friendship,” said Kumar. He also highlighted the dual meaning of the word "sarang," capturing the spirit of love and diversity shared by the two nations, according to him. “This group will not only perform in several Korean cities but also offer workshops for local dance enthusiasts, fostering deeper cultural appreciation,” Kumar said, adding that an Indian film festival, featuring six award-winning films with Korean subtitles, will be held in November. “India will officially participate in the Busan International Film Festival for the first time,” Kumar added. Seodaemun-gu head, Lee Seong-heon, in his congratulatory remarks, praised the festival for promoting cultural understanding between the two countries.

Artists perform at the kick off ceremony at the tenth edition of Sarang festival hosted by Indian Embassy in Korea at Yonsei University Centennial Hall at Seodaemun district on Tuesday. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald) Artists perform at the kick off ceremony at the tenth edition of Sarang festival hosted by Indian Embassy in Korea at Yonsei University Centennial Hall at Seodaemun district on Tuesday. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)

“The Indian cultural festival hosted by the Indian Embassy is not just about leading the cultural education of Seodaemun-gu but (also) about enriching the cultural exchange throughout Korea,” said Lee. Lee emphasized the significance of such festivals in strengthening cooperation in various fields, including politics, economy and society, according to him. “Through today’s festival, we can directly experience India's beautiful culture and art, and I believe that cultural exchanges like this will foster a deeper connection between our nations,” underscored Rep. Kim Jae-won of the Rebuilding Korea Party, echoing the sentiments of the Indian Embassy and highlighting the 51st anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and India. Kim also shared her personal connection to India, recounting her visits with her father, a mountaineer who discovered that one of their ancestors was a princess from the ancient kingdom of Ayodhya. “I visited India more than 20 times with my father, who was a great explorer. And my body is connected to the Indian people. One of my ancestors was a princess from the ancient kingdom of Ayodhya,” she said.

Artists perform at the kick off ceremony at the tenth edition of Sarang festival hosted by Indian Embassy in Korea at Yonsei University Centennial Hall at Seodaemun district on Tuesday. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald) Artists perform at the kick off ceremony at the tenth edition of Sarang festival hosted by Indian Embassy in Korea at Yonsei University Centennial Hall at Seodaemun district on Tuesday. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)