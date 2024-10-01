10,000 won pass to palace festival to go on sale

Tickets will go on sale for five days next week for Seoul’s annual palace festival, which will include interactive programs and performances across the city’s five palaces as well as the shrine Jongmyo.

The tickets to the K-Royal Culture Festival are 10,000 won and will be sold from Oct. 9-13, through Ticketlink, according to the Korea Heritage Service.

Tickets for the four-day event that starts Oct. 10 will allow unlimited access to Jongmyo shrine and palaces from the Joseon era (1392-1910): Gyeongbokgung, Changdeokgung, Changgyeonggung, Deoksugung and Gyeonghuigung. Participants will also be able to try on Korea's traditional costume hanbok and take in royal music performances.

During the festival, ticket holders can visit the palaces as many times as they want and do not have to pay separate admission at each palace. The palaces normally do not allow repeat visits on one ticket in a single day.

For the first time, ticket holders can also tour the main palace Gyeongbokgung at night for one day during the four-day festival. Walks-ins are possible, provided there are remaining passes after online sales are completed.

Ticket buyers also can get discounts at Korea House, a restaurant in central Seoul that offers traditional cuisine, as well as on select cultural items at Incheon International Airport. Purchases must be made during the festival period. The biannual palace festival, held twice in spring and fall, is in its 10th year.