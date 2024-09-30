[Herald Design Forum] Johnny Lee, visionary engineer-cum-designer, sees future in virtual worlds

To what extent does design shape experiences in virtual worlds?

For Johnny Lee, in an era where extended realities, or XR, dissolve barriers of physical space and time, design -- whether technological or virtual space design -- is “crucial.”

With a background in engineering and years of entrepreneurial experience, Lee balances the roles of engineer and designer at iStaging -- a Taipei-based company specializing in virtual reality solutions he founded in 2015.

Lee, who is also the company's CEO, explained in an email interview with The Korea Herald that he "designs a journey to see imagination through XR."

XR is a broad term that encompasses immersive technologies like virtual, augmented and mixed reality that integrate interactive virtual content into the real world.

From an engineering perspective, he focuses on developing innovative technologies that push the boundaries of virtual environments.

At the same time, from a design standpoint, he prioritizes user experience, making sure that interactions are intuitive, enjoyable and accessible.

iStaging said it has provided tailored AR and VR content platforms for over 100,000 clients, including LVMH, Luxgen Motor and ASUS, to bring their unique design concepts and narratives to life.

“IStaging enables you to create Brand Verse by using mobile phones and AI technology: transforming products into 3D and immersive interactive experiences,” he remarked.

XR technologies hold immense potential, he believes, as a transformative mode of digital interaction for both businesses and consumers.

“We are witnessing a convergence of technologies that will redefine how we interact with digital content and each other. This fusion will enhance education, entertainment, health care and more, creating opportunities for richer, more meaningful experiences,” he said.

In these virtual worlds, it is crucial to render experiences more immersive and believable, hence more effective.

“A visually appealing environment can enhance user engagement and emotional connection,” Lee stated, adding that it further helps users "feel grounded and present within the virtual space."