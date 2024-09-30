Israel army says it 'eliminated' Hamas leader in Lebanon

Most Popular
Israel army says it 'eliminated' Hamas leader in LebanonBy AFP
Published : Sept. 30, 2024 - 19:04
JERUSALEM (AFP) -- The Israeli army said Monday its forces "eliminated" Hamas's leader in Lebanon in the latest strike targeting senior members of Iranian-backed militant groups in the neighboring country.
"Overnight ... the IAF (air force) struck and eliminated the terrorist Fatah Sherif, head of the Lebanon branch in the Hamas terrorist organization," the military said in a statement.
Fatah Sharif Abu al-Amine "was responsible for coordinating Hamas' terror activities in Lebanon with Hezbollah operatives. He was also responsible for Hamas' efforts in Lebanon to recruit operatives and acquire weapons," the statement said.
-
AFP
-
