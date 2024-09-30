NewJeans fans corner Hybe amid PR backlash, looming National Assembly audit

Most Popular
NewJeans fans corner Hybe amid PR backlash, looming National Assembly auditBy Kim Jae-heun
Published : Sept. 30, 2024 - 17:30
Hybe, the parent company of NewJeans’ agency Ador, is facing increasing pressure in its ongoing conflict with the subsidiary's former CEO Min Hee-jin.
On Monday, the girl group’s dedicated fan base, known as Bunnies, announced plans to file a complaint against Hybe’s top executives for breach of trust. The complaint stems from concerns over the company’s handling of NewJeans’ promotions and achievements.
One of the group's members, Hanni, may also attend next month’s National Assembly audit as a reference witness to address workplace harassment issues she alluded to in a live broadcast on Sept. 11.
Around 5,000 NewJeans fans signed a letter demanding that current Ador CEO Kim Ju-young take formal action against Hybe’s public relations team, which they accuse of using negative media tactics to downplay NewJeans' success.
Fans expressed outrage over a recording revealed by a local reporter on July 18 in which a Hybe public relations officer is heard minimizing NewJeans' achievements in Japan and allegedly suggesting to the reporter that the group’s debut had not been as successful as the reporter thinks. The recording also included the official proposing a golf outing with a business desk editor at the same media outlet.
Bunnies are also calling for the reinstatement of Min Hee-jin to normalize Ador’s operations.
“Instead of promoting NewJeans' activities and achievements, Hybe PR has spread negative narratives. We demand that CEO Kim officially address the situation with Hybe to protect NewJeans’ value,” the fans wrote in their letter.
Hybe declined to comment.
Fans further criticized the new Ador CEO’s leadership, citing halted plans for NewJeans’ fan meetings and an album release initially organized by former CEO Min. They warned that these delays could result in financial losses for Ador amounting to hundreds of billions of won.
“This period is extremely crucial for NewJeans as they enter their third year and continue to grow rapidly,” the fans said.
Ador also declined to comment.
In March, before the Hybe-Min feud, the company had announced plans to release NewJeans’ new album in the second half of the year, as well as a world tour next year. However, specific dates and locations have yet to be confirmed.
In a related development, the National Assembly's Environment and Labor Committee passed a motion Monday requesting Hanni’s appearance as a witness, alongside Ador CEO Kim Ju-young, for the upcoming inspection on Oct. 25.
The committee plans to question Hanni about the workplace harassment she described, while Kim will be asked to address the company’s inadequate response to such issues.
During a YouTube live broadcast in September, Hanni alleged that she experienced workplace harassment when a celebrity’s manager at Hybe told the celebrity to "ignore her" after she greeted them in the hallway of the company’s headquarters in Seoul. Fans later filed a complaint with the Ministry of Employment and Labor regarding the incident.
Although Hanni has been called as a reference witness, she may submit a written statement instead if she has a “justifiable reason” to not attend the audit. However, if Kim’s reason for nonattendance is deemed insufficient by the committee, the Ador CEO could be compelled to appear or face legal consequences.
“It is difficult to say anything more at this point. However, Kim will attend once she receives an official notice from the National Assembly,” a Hybe official stated.
