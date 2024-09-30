NewJeans fans corner Hybe amid PR backlash, looming National Assembly audit

Hybe, the parent company of NewJeans’ agency Ador, is facing increasing pressure in its ongoing conflict with the subsidiary's former CEO Min Hee-jin.

On Monday, the girl group’s dedicated fan base, known as Bunnies, announced plans to file a complaint against Hybe’s top executives for breach of trust. The complaint stems from concerns over the company’s handling of NewJeans’ promotions and achievements.

One of the group's members, Hanni, may also attend next month’s National Assembly audit as a reference witness to address workplace harassment issues she alluded to in a live broadcast on Sept. 11.

Around 5,000 NewJeans fans signed a letter demanding that current Ador CEO Kim Ju-young take formal action against Hybe’s public relations team, which they accuse of using negative media tactics to downplay NewJeans' success.

Fans expressed outrage over a recording revealed by a local reporter on July 18 in which a Hybe public relations officer is heard minimizing NewJeans' achievements in Japan and allegedly suggesting to the reporter that the group’s debut had not been as successful as the reporter thinks. The recording also included the official proposing a golf outing with a business desk editor at the same media outlet.

Bunnies are also calling for the reinstatement of Min Hee-jin to normalize Ador’s operations.

“Instead of promoting NewJeans' activities and achievements, Hybe PR has spread negative narratives. We demand that CEO Kim officially address the situation with Hybe to protect NewJeans’ value,” the fans wrote in their letter.

Hybe declined to comment.