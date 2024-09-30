Seoul to hold grand military parade on Tuesday, disrupting major city routes

Seoul will host a large-scale military parade Tuesday in celebration of the 76th anniversary of the Korean Armed Forces, with tanks and infantry marching through some of the city’s busiest streets.

The event is expected to cause significant traffic disruptions, as major roads will be closed throughout the day. People are advised to use public transportation and adjust travel plans to avoid delays.

The march will begin at 1:40 p.m. from the Seoul Air Base, in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province. Infantry troops and heavy artillery units, including K2 tanks, will proceed toward downtown Seoul in a 90-minute procession.

Unlike last year's parade, where units split into two routes before converging in the city center, this year all units will take the same route in southern Seoul. Infantry troops on buses will lead the way followed by heavy artillery units as they move through Bangbae-dong and Dongjak-dong before crossing the Hangang Bridge to reach downtown Seoul.

Traffic along this route will be partially restricted from approximately 1:40 p.m. to 3:20 p.m. All cars traveling in the same direction as the troops will be denied entry, and public buses will operate only up to the nearest station. Pedestrians will be guided by police to use underground passages or footbridges.

A portion of the route near Seoul National Cemetery, approximately 1 kilometer in length, will be restricted in both directions while the forces are proceeding. Although not part of the marching path, Dongjak Bridge, which connects Banpo-dong and Yongsan-gu, will also face one-way restrictions during the event.

A joint march will take place in downtown Seoul starting at approximately 3:15 p.m., covering a 1.5-kilometer stretch from Namdaemun to Gwanghwamun. Roads between these two landmarks will remain closed in both directions from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., with police directing cars to detour.

Streets will reopen gradually from 4:30 p.m. and are expected to be fully open by 7 p.m., according to police. The city plans to deploy 1,400 police officers to manage traffic and to install extra signposts to assist drivers and pedestrians.

Historically, Seoul had conducted military parades every five years from 1998 to showcase its military strength against North Korea and to honor its troops. The practice was largely scaled down during the previous liberal President Moon Jae-in's tenure from 2017 to 2022 as part of efforts to thaw relations with North Korea.

This marks the second consecutive year that such large-scale military parade is being held under the conservative presidency of Yoon Suk Yeol, which has maintained a hard-line stance against the North since coming to power in 2022.

Last year's display was the largest the country had seen in decades, featuring extensive ceremonies involving 6,700 service members. The parade also showcased a slate of South Korea's advanced domestic weaponry in air shows and demonstrations, including KF-21 fighter jets, Light Armed Helicopters and long-range surface-to-air missiles.