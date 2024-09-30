Zerobaseone to perform Pokemon theme song

Most Popular
Zerobaseone to perform Pokemon theme songBy Lee Jung-youn
Published : Sept. 30, 2024 - 14:11
K-pop boyband Zerobaseone will sing the opening theme song for the popular Japanese TV anime Pokemon.
On Oct. 11, Zerobaseone will release its Japanese digital single “Only One Story” on various music platforms. This song has been selected as the opening theme for the latest series of the popular Japanese TV anime "Pokemon." The series airs on Fridays at 6:55 p.m. on TV Tokyo.
"Pokemon," one of the most successful Japanese anime series, enjoys immense global popularity. Zerobaseone's agency WakeOne described "Only One Story" as an upbeat and catchy track that delivers a cheerful message to those embarking on adventures, with an addictive melody that anyone can easily sing along to.
Meanwhile, the group kicked off its first overseas tour "Timeless World" with a successful start in Seoul on Sept. 20-22. They performed in Singapore on Saturday and will continue with concerts in Bangkok on Oct. 5, Manila on Oct. 12, Jakarta on Oct. 26 and Macau on Nov. 2-3. In Japan, Zerobaseone will perform in Aichi on Nov. 29 - Dec. 1 and in Kanagawa on Dec. 4-5.
-
jy@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Lee Jung-youn
