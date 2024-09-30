Brit pop legend Oasis to perform in Seoul next year

Most Popular
Brit pop legend Oasis to perform in Seoul next yearBy Lee Jung-youn
Published : Sept. 30, 2024 - 13:58
The legendary Britpop band Oasis, which disbanded due to conflicts between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, will perform in Korea for the first time in 16 years after a dramatic reunion.
According to the foreign media outlet NME, Oasis will embark on a world tour in 2025 after completing its UK tour. The band will hold reunion concerts in Toronto, Chicago, New Jersey, Boston, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne, Sydney, Sao Paulo, Santiago and Buenos Aires, Argentina, according to NME. The exact venues and dates will be announced later.
Oasis, formed in 1991, debuted in 1994 with the studio album "Definitely Maybe." The band led the heydays of Britpop with numerous hits, including "Wonderwall," "Don't Look Back in Anger," and "Live Forever."
Oasis performed in Korea in 2006 and 2009, but disbanded in late 2009 after years of discord between the brothers. Since then, both Noel and Liam have pursued their own music careers, each having returned to Korea with their respective bands -- Noel with High Flying Birds and Liam with Beady Eye.
The band made headlines with the announcement of a reunion tour, drawing massive attention from rock fans across the globe.
