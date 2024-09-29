[Graphic News] Ronaldo tops 2024 Instagram earnings list

Most Popular
[Graphic News] Ronaldo tops 2024 Instagram earnings listBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Sept. 30, 2024 - 08:00
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the highest-paid celebrity on Instagram, according to a survey by British data analyst Hopper HQ. Ronaldo can earn up to $3.43 million per post. Following closely behind is Lionel Messi, while Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Dwayne Johnson round out the top five.
Hopper HQ reveals how much your favorite celebrities are earning from sponsored posts this year, using internal data, agency rates and publicly available information.
Notably, all four members of Blackpink made the list, with Lisa ranking the highest at No. 29, followed by Jennie (No. 36), Jisoo (No. 40) and Rose (No. 42). BTS members Jin and RM also secured spots at No. 68 and No. 71, respectively, along with Cha Eun-woo (No. 72) and actor Lee Min-ho (No. 88).
