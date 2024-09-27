Suicide attempts spike among youth in Korea

The suicide rate among individuals under 20 has spiked in recent years in South Korea, with mental health disorders and interpersonal conflicts cited as the main cause.

The proportion of those under 20 who had to go to the emergency room after attempting suicide jumped from 35 percent out of a total of 21,545 people in 2019, to 43.3 percent out of 30,665 people in 2023, according to Health Ministry data provided to Rep. Park Hee-seung of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea.

In particular, the percent of suicide attempts among individuals under the age of 10 also showed an increase, growing from 12 percent in 2019 to 16.7 percent in 2023, marking the highest increase across all age groups.

By gender, women were about twice as likely to attempt suicide than men, with women accounting for 64.8 percent of the total in 2023, compared to 35.2 percent for men.

Factors that contributed to suicide varied, with 36.7 percent pointing to their mental health, followed by interpersonal conflicts at 18.9 percent and arguments at 10.6 percent. Other motives included work and school-related issues and economic factors.

Park stressed the need for both expanding emergency care and follow-up care for suicide attempts. “It is crucial to create an environment where suicide attempters can receive follow-up care,” he said, noting that as mental health issues and interpersonal conflicts are primary causes of suicide attempts, improving the rate of community engagement is necessary.

If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline on 1393, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.