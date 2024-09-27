Two kids' smartwatch strap products on AliExpress 121 times over lead limit

Two children’s smartwatch straps sold on Chinese e-commerce platform AliExpress were found to contain lead levels 121 times higher than the national safety limits, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Thursday.

The safety test results were released on 16 products, including smartwatch straps for children, pacifiers and pacifier clips sold on AliExpress and Temu.

The city government revealed that two types of smartwatch straps sold on AliExpress exceeded the country’s lead safety level. Lead was detected in the metal part connecting the watch body to the straps, with concentrations 121 times higher than the permitted level in one product and 74 times higher in the other.

Exposure to lead levels exceeding safety limits can harm the reproductive systems of both males and females, according to health experts.