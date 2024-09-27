Two kids' smartwatch strap products on AliExpress 121 times over lead limit

Most Popular
Two kids' smartwatch strap products on AliExpress 121 times over lead limitBy Ahn Sung-mi
Published : Sept. 28, 2024 - 16:00
Two children’s smartwatch straps sold on Chinese e-commerce platform AliExpress were found to contain lead levels 121 times higher than the national safety limits, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Thursday.
The safety test results were released on 16 products, including smartwatch straps for children, pacifiers and pacifier clips sold on AliExpress and Temu.
The city government revealed that two types of smartwatch straps sold on AliExpress exceeded the country’s lead safety level. Lead was detected in the metal part connecting the watch body to the straps, with concentrations 121 times higher than the permitted level in one product and 74 times higher in the other.
Exposure to lead levels exceeding safety limits can harm the reproductive systems of both males and females, according to health experts.
In addition, a pacifier sold on AliExpress with print reading "I (love) mum" with a heart symbol, was found to be unsafe due to a decorative glass component, which is a possible choking hazard. It also failed a heat-resistance test.
Three types of pacifier clips on AliExpress also failed to meet safety standards due to straps that were up to twice the length of the permitted limit, further increasing the risk of accidents such as suffocation.
The Seoul government said it will continue with safety inspections on overseas platforms widely used by domestic consumers and will examine seasonal products as well. Next month, it plans to inspect picnic and outdoor-related items.
