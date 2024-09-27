[Photo News] Kia's first EV-only plant

Hyundai Motor Company’s smaller affiliate Kia on Friday unveiled the carmaker's first electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province. Ramping up production of the compact EV3 sport utility vehicle, Kia plans to produce a mid-sized sedan model, the EV4, next year. The 401.6 billion won ($304.2 million) facility has an annual production capacity of 150,000 units. (Kia)