[Well-curated] Movies and art in hanok, superior sound at Listening Room

By Lee Si-jin, Hong Yoo, Park Yuna

Published : Sept. 27, 2024 - 09:00

Listening Room by Ode at The Hyundai Seoul

Visitors can easily spend hours exploring major international brands and local shops at The Hyundai Seoul, Seoul's largest department store and pop-up store mecca.

Among all the shops, entertainment facilities and restaurants vying for attention, be sure not to miss Listening Room by Ode when visiting the mall.

Located on the second basement floor near the main escalator, the shop welcomes music lovers with colorful LPs and record players.

Visitors can find their favorite albums and popular movie soundtracks, which are categorized by the musicians' names and genres.

The shop is also a feast for the eyes with diverse products on display from lamps, CD players and speakers to mugs, postcards, and more.

Those wishing to sample the speakers and turntables can ask Listening Room by Ode staff for the use of the special listening room at the store.

Listening Room by Ode is open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cine Anyeongchae (Instagram) Cine Anyeongchae (Instagram)

Movies at hanok-style cinema

Cine Anyeongchae, a cinema styled after Korean traditional houses or hanok, was created by Monoplex to offer a distinctive and immersive film-watching experience.

Known for its conceptual spaces, Monoplex designed the cinema to enhance your movie outings.

Visitors can enjoy a picnic-like atmosphere as they are welcome to bring their own food to the space.

Cine Anyeongchae features a selection of the latest movies including the action blockbuster “I, the Executioner,” also known as “Veteran 2.”

Cine Anyeongchae (Hong Yoo/ The Korea Herald) Cine Anyeongchae (Hong Yoo/ The Korea Herald)

The cinema offers three types of seating -- comfortable couch seats, traditional floor seating for a more relaxed experience and spacious room seats designed for families or groups of four.

The seating is designed for comfort and privacy, making it an excellent choice for couples and families alike.

Ticket are priced at 15,000 won ($11) for adults and 11,000 won for children under 12.

Cine Anyeongchae is located next to Dongtan Lake Park, a beautiful destination on its own, especially in the fall.

"Vertices" by Kim Young-joo (Courtesy of the artist)

Explore hanok, art at Bukchon, Seochon villages

As part of 2024 Seoul Hanok Week, the exhibition "Resonance of Space" takes place across two popular hanok neighborhoods -- Bukchon and Seochon hanok villages -- to jointly explore art and the traditional Korean house.

Kicking off Friday and running through Oct. 6, the exhibition brings together 10 Korean artists showing paintings, sculptures, media art, installations and photography at 10 selected hanok in the villages, including Hong Geon-ik's House, Sangchonjae, Hokyungjae and Bae Ryeom's House.

The 10 artists are divided into pairs to show works under one of five sections: "Expansion of Space," "Light and Space," "Architecture of Space," "Inner Space," and "Virtual and Real." Admission is free of charge.

