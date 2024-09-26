[Well-curated] Movies and art in hanok, superior sound at Listening Room

Listening Room by Ode at The Hyundai Seoul

Visitors can easily spend hours exploring major international brands and local shops at The Hyundai Seoul, Seoul's largest department store and pop-up store mecca.

Among all the shops, entertainment facilities and restaurants vying for attention, be sure not to miss Listening Room by Ode when visiting the mall.

Located on the second basement floor near the main escalator, the shop welcomes music lovers with colorful LPs and record players.

Visitors can find their favorite albums and popular movie soundtracks, which are categorized by the musicians' names and genres.

The shop is also a feast for the eyes with diverse products on display from lamps, CD players and speakers to mugs, postcards, and more.

Those wishing to sample the speakers and turntables can ask Listening Room by Ode staff for the use of the special listening room at the store.

Listening Room by Ode is open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.