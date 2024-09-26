LG Display sells its China plant to TCL subsidiary for 2 tln won

Most Popular
-
1
NewJeans has few options after Ador rejects group's request to reinstate Min Hee-jin as CEO
-
2
[Hello India] Hyundai Motor inches closer to IPO in India
-
3
College is expensive? In S. Korea, English preschools cost much more
-
4
An increasing number of K-pop idols are breaking free from big agencies. Why?
-
5
[Exclusive] Texas development exec shuts down layoff rumors at Samsung chip plant
-
6
Panel decision put prosecution in dilemma over Dior bag case
-
7
2025 Trend Forecast: Small details, new happiness trend amid sluggish economy
-
8
'Gyeongseong Creature Season 2': faster and ready to confront past
-
9
Global drama stars gather for 2024 Seoul International Drama Awards
-
10
[Graphic News] World produces 52m tons of plastic pollution annually: study
LG Display sells its China plant to TCL subsidiary for 2 tln wonBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 26, 2024 - 21:51
LG Display Co., a major flat screen supplier, said Thursday it has sold its facilities in China to a subsidiary of Chinese tech giant TCL Group for 2 trillion won (US$1.5 billion) as part of its business reorganizing effort.
In a regulatory filing, the company said it has signed an agreement to transfer its stake in its liquid-crystal display (LCD) panel and module factories in Guangzhou, China, to China Star Optoelectronics Technology, following approval from its board of directors.
The deal is expected to be completed by March 31, 2025, according to the company.
LG Display had held an 80 percent stake in the LCD plant and a 100 percent stake in the module factory.
The sale is part of the company's broader strategy to shift its focus from the increasingly competitive LCD market to its organic light-emitting diode business, which has become a key growth area. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Seoul, Tokyo reboot joint maritime resource talks after 40-year freeze
-
Korea to face another massive shortfall in tax revenue
-
Korea Inc. to invest W65tr in AI in 4 years