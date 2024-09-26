'Shaman says president will die,' caller warns

The South Korean police said Thursday it is investigating a man who called a ruling party lawmaker's office to say President Yoon Suk Yeol will die on Oct. 26.

It was revealed that the man had said so based on a prophecy made by a local shaman.

The man called the office of Rep. Ihn Yo-han of the ruling People Power Party Wednesday afternoon, saying, "The president will pass away on Oct. 26, so they should reinforce protection for him," according to Seoul Yeongdeungpo Police Station. Officials at Ihn's office immediately notified the police and the presidential office.

Yeongdeungpo police tracked the man down to his home in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, and confirmed that he had made the comments. He told the officials that a local shaman had told him of Yoon’s supposed demise and that he called the lawmaker's office out of concern that "something might happen."

Investigators verified the conversation between the man and the shaman in question, and are investigating him for potential risks and criminal charges.