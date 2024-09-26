[Photo news] Faker Mercedes

Most Popular
[Photo news] Faker MercedesBy Korea Herald
Published : Sept. 26, 2024 - 14:03
Mercedes-Benz Korea presented a custom Mercedes-AMG SL 63 4Matic+ to esports star Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok on Thursday, celebrating his induction into the League of Legends Hall of Legends. Tailored through the bespoke Manufaktur program, the one-of-a-kind roadster features Faker’s signature and Hall of Legends detailing. Powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine with 585 horsepower, the car is intended to mirror Faker’s agility and precision in gameplay. Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO Mathias Vaitl praised Faker as an esports icon, presenting the car alongside a bespoke art piece. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)
-
