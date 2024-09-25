Yoon declines to respond to query on alleged remarks over Marine's death

Col. Park Jung-hun (third from left), who have accused Maj. Gen. Im Sung-keun and seven other military officials of being responsible for death of Marine Cpl. Chae Su-geun, attends press conference held in Yongsan-gu with his supporters, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The presidential office has declined to respond to a court-approved query on whether President Yoon Suk Yeol had made remarks last year accused of interfering with a probe over a young Marine's death.

Earlier this month, the court martial in central Seoul accepted Col. Park Jung-hun's request to inquire whether Yoon had made remarks opposing the booking of Maj. Gen. Im Sung-keun over the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun, who served in Im's unit, during a search mission for victims of heavy downpours in July 2023.

Park, who had led the Marine Corps' probe into Chae's death, made the request during a court hearing on his alleged insubordination during the investigation.

A court hearing Wednesday unveiled that Presidential Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk declined to reply to the request the previous day, citing it as a matter related to national security.

Park has faced trial after military prosecutors indicted him last October for allegedly handing over the probe results of Chae's death to the civilian police despite orders from then Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and the Marine Corps' chief to wait for more legal deliberations.

Lee had initially approved the probe's findings before reversing his decision a day later, raising questions over the move.

Park had drawn up a report accusing Im and seven other military officials of being responsible for Chae's death but the defense ministry immediately retrieved it from the police, while he was subsequently dismissed and indicted.

Park has claimed he was informed that the retrieval was due to Yoon's "fury" over the inquiry result accusing military commanders. (Yonhap)