Coway powers up savings with energy-efficient appliances

South Korean home appliance maker Coway is redefining the market with high-efficiency products designed to ease the burden on consumers amid rising electricity costs.

The company has integrated advanced technologies across its product lines -- water purifiers, air purifiers and bidets -- to reduce energy consumption and lower electricity bills for consumers.

Two flagship products, the Icon Ice Water Purifier and Prime Stand Water Purifier, have gained attention in the Korean market for their exceptional energy-saving capabilities in reducing power consumption and electricity bills.

The Icon Ice Water Purifier won the Energy Grand Prize for its high-efficiency ice evaporator, sealed cold water system and high-density instant hot water system, reducing annual energy costs by 20 percent compared to conventional models.

The Prime Stand Water Purifier, ideal for large spaces, received the Energy Savings Award for its power-saving control system, BLDC inverter compressor, vacuum insulation and advanced inoculation technology, making it the most energy-efficient model in Coway’s stand-type water purifier lineup.

Coway’s commitment to energy efficiency also extends to its air purifiers and bidets. The Power-Up Air Purifier, capable of cleaning up to 116.1 square meters, boasts a 17-percent improvement in air cleaning performance compared to other models of similar size, all while maintaining low energy consumption and minimal noise. This model was recognized with the Energy Technology Award.

Coway’s Self-care Bidet, equipped with a hybrid hot water tank that combines the advantages of both tank and instant hot water systems, heats water only when in use, reducing monthly power consumption by up to 20 percent compared to traditional systems.

“Energy efficiency is now a fundamental aspect of home appliances,” a Coway official said.

“Coway will continue to lead the industry with its advanced energy-saving technology, striving to develop eco-friendly products that benefit consumers.”