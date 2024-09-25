Hyundai Glovis, China’s BYD join forces on logistics

Most Popular
-
1
Man arrested 16 years after murdering girlfriend, hiding body in cement
-
2
Pikki Pikki dance: Korean cheerleader dance routine takes social media by storm
-
3
[Exclusive] Democratic Party of Korea forms US election task force
-
4
Middle East’s big AI push lures Korean tech firms
-
5
Seoul seeks to improve foreign nanny program after two abscond
Hyundai Glovis, China’s BYD join forces on logisticsBy Byun Hye-jin
Published : Sept. 25, 2024 - 14:50
Hyundai Glovis, Hyundai Motor Group’s logistics and distribution subsidiary, said Wednesday it had partnered up with China’s BYD, the world’s biggest electric vehicle maker, on automotive transport across the ocean.
Kim Tae-woo, managing director of the shipping division at Hyundai Glovis, and Wang Junbao, general director of the corporate division at BYD, participated in a signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding on Monday at BYD headquarters in Shenzhen, China.
Based on the agreement, Hyundai Glovis will use the extra freight space of BYD’s pure car and truck carrier. BYD will also consider exporting its EVs through Hyundai Glovis’ car carrier vessels.
The battery giant plans to use the freight forwarding service by Hyundai Glovis, which will coordinate and organize the shipments across the supply chain on behalf of the EV maker.
Last year, the logistics company shipped over 320,000 units of 12-meter-length containers filled with automotive parts, batteries, steel and equipment overseas.
In June this year, Hyundai Glovis vowed to expand its sales volume in non-affiliated client companies to take up 50 percent in the next five years. Its largest clients are key affiliates such as Hyundai Motor Group. By 2030, it will add 38 container fleets to the current 90 units.
“With the competitive edge in mobility transportation, we will further expand logistics partnerships with global carmakers,” said an official from Hyundai Globis.
More from Headlines
-
Samsung, top banks to create W2tr green growth fund for SMEs
-
Texas development exec shuts down layoff rumors at Samsung chip plant
-
College is expensive? In S. Korea, English preschools cost much more