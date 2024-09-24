Prosecution panel to deliberate on pastor's charges in first lady's luxury bag scandal

In this file photo, pastor Choi Jae-young (left) holds a press conference in front of the Supreme Prosecutors Office in southern Seoul on Tuesday, demanding a reinvestigation into first lady Kim Keon Hee over a luxury bag scandal. (Yonhap)

The prosecution's independent investigation review committee was to hold a meeting to deliberate on whether a Korean American pastor should be indicted for gifting a luxury bag and other expensive items to first lady Kim Keon Hee.

The panel, comprising outside experts, was scheduled to convene at 2 p.m. to review whether pastor Choi Jae-young should be indicted on charges of violating the anti-graft law, defamation, and others related to the scandal.

The Korean American pastor gifted a Dior handbag worth 3 million won ($2,248) to Kim at her office in 2022 and secretly filmed the meeting with a hidden camera. The video was later published by an online news media last year.

As part of efforts to ensure impartiality, prosecutors seek outside experts' opinions on investigative matters through the review committee, and politically sensitive investigations have often been referred to the panel.

Prosecutors are not required to comply with the panel's conclusion.

Tuesday's meeting comes after the prosecution decided not to indict the first lady over her bag acceptance and then Choi filed for a review of the decision, claiming he and the first lady should be indicted for violating the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act.

Prosecutors, however, contend that the gift was unrelated to President Yoon Suk Yeol's official duties.

The prosecution plans to finalize its decision on whether to indict the first lady and Choi in connection with the bag scandal after Tuesday's review session. (Yonhap)