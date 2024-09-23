Eyes on Yoon-Han dinner as medical crisis expected to dominate agenda

President Yoon Suk Yeol and ruling People Power Party Chair Han Dong-hoon are scheduled to hold a dinner meeting Tuesday, as several impending issues such as the country's deepening medical crisis loom over their heads.

Besides Yoon and Han, the dinner will be attended by several officials from the ruling party leadership and the presidential office. Han recently suggested holding separate, private one-on-one talks with Yoon on the sidelines of the dinner meeting, but the presidential office has yet to confirm his request as of Monday noon, prompting rumors of another rift between the two.

While the presidential office and the ruling party have yet to announce a fixed agenda for the upcoming meeting, they both said that it will be "an occasion for broad communication." Han Ji-ah, a senior spokesperson of the People Power Party, told reporters Sunday that it is "difficult to predict" what items will be on the agenda, despite mentioning the delayed formation of a four-way consultative body -- comprised of the Yoon government, ruling and opposition parties and the medical community -- suggested by Han earlier this month, to tackle the prolonged medical crisis. She added that there will be "unlimited items on the agenda" if Yoon and Han hold a one-on-one meeting.

A political expert said that finding a breakthrough in the medical crisis, caused by the prolonged walkout by thousands of junior doctors protesting the government's decision in February to increase the medical school admissions quota, will likely emerge as a top agenda of the meeting.

"Resolving the standoff between the government and the medical community is Han's top priority at the moment," Bae Jong-ho, a politician affiliated with the main opposition and professor at Sehan University said.

"The four-way consultative body is a key step towards resolving the crisis, but the medical community is refusing to join the body and calling for the government to completely scrap its admissions quota plan. Han needs the president or the government to express willingness to adopt a more flexible attitude towards the requests of the doctors' groups here," he added.

The Democratic Party's special committee for resolving the prolonged healthcare crisis on Monday called for Yoon and Han to "come up with a realistic and a specific resolution for the healthcare crisis at the dinner scheduled for Oct. 24." The remarks jointly made by the main opposition lawmakers follow Democratic Party Chair Rep. Lee Jae-myung's meeting with Korean Medical Association chief Lim Hyun-taek the previous day. Han held his separate meeting with the chief of a major doctors' lobby group here last week.

Observers also pointed to the three contentious bills passed by the opposition-led National Assembly last week, including one that mandates a special counsel probe into multiple allegations against first lady Kim Keon Hee, as another likely agenda item. The bill is an updated version of one vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol in January. The previous version focused on appointing a special counsel to investigate the first lady's alleged involvement in a stock manipulation scheme involving Deutsch Motors, a BMW car dealer in Korea, which dates back to 2009 and 2012. The revised bill added several other allegations, including that Kim illegally interfered in the ruling People Power Party's candidate nominations ahead of the April 10 general election. Yoon is expected to veto the three bills recently passed by the Assembly as well.

Tuesday's scheduled meeting comes nearly two months after Yoon postponed a dinner set for late August to after the Chuseok holiday. The two reportedly disagreed with the quota hike after Han Dong-hoon, the ruling party chief, proposed deferring the medical school quota increase to the 2026 academic year to bring doctors to the negotiating table.