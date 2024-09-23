Seoul shares rise for 5th day on tech gains

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

Seoul shares closed higher Monday to extend their winning streak to a fifth day, backed by tech gains, as investors were digesting the US Federal Reserve's big cut last week. The local currency fell against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 0.33 percent, or 8.64 points, to 2,602.01.

Trading volume was slim at 330.2 million shares worth 9.3 trillion won ($6.96 billion), with losers slightly surpassing winners 449 to 434.

Retail investors and institutions purchased local shares worth 372.4 billion won and 340.7 billion won, respectively, while foreigners dumped 720.7 billion won.

Analysts said investors were trying to assess the aftermath of the Fed's big cut last week.

The US central bank has kicked off its monetary-easing cycle by cutting its overnight lending rate by half a percentage point to a range of 4.75 percent to 5 percent and also pledged further rate cuts.

Investors are also awaiting US chipmaker Micron's earnings release and the launch of Korea Exchange's value-up index due later this week.

Tech giant Samsung Electronics decreased 0.63 percent to 62,600 won, while its chipmaking rival SK hynix surged 3.12 percent to 162,000 won.

Bio giant Samsung Biologics jumped 2.55 percent to 1.09 million won, and biopharma Celltrion advanced 1.74 percent to 205,000 won.

Internet portal operator Naver also shot up 4.25 percent to 166,700 won.

Battery makers also gained ground, with LG Energy Solution up 0.89 percent to 397,000 won and Samsung SDI up 0.66 percent to 379,000 won. Posco Future M also soared 2.56 percent to 240,000 won.

But automakers lost ground, with Hyundai Motor down 0.6 percent to 249,000 won and Kia down 2.27 percent to 103,200 won.

The local currency was trading at 1,335.90 won against the greenback at 3:30 p.m., down 6.8 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)