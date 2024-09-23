[Wang Son-taek] The enemies of liberal democracy

Recently, a headline captured global attention: another assassination attempt on Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for the US presidency. Fortunately, the attempt failed, and Trump remains unharmed. However, the incident raises serious concerns about the state of democracy today. Why is Trump a target again, and who benefits from this chaos? More critically, what does this say about the health of American democracy and its liberal traditions? This event is not an isolated act of violence; it reflects a deeper, more systemic issue. Liberal democracy, both in the US and globally, is under strain. By examining this through the lenses of civilization, democracy and liberalism, we can grasp how these essential principles are being eroded and what must be done to restore them.

Political violence, including assassination attempts, is simply barbarism. It attacks not only the individual but also the very core of civilization. For centuries, humanity has sought to replace violence with reason, creating norms, laws and institutions that promote peaceful conflict resolution. Civilization is defined by moving beyond the "might makes right" mentality of ancient times, favoring reasoned debate over bloodshed. History offers numerous examples of societies evolving from violent conquests to diplomatic negotiations. In the past, rulers often gained power through assassination or coups. However, as societies matured, governance systems emerged that prioritized discussion and compromise. The establishment of courts, parliaments and peaceful transitions of power are testaments to this progress. Assassination and other forms of political violence seek to undo these advances, dragging society back to a more savage state.

Today, violence isn't limited to physical acts. It also manifests in psychological and verbal aggression, where political discourse devolves into hate speech, verbal threats and character assassination. This trend has become more pronounced globally as political campaigns rely on vilification rather than constructive dialogue. The breakdown of reasoned debate threatens the very essence of civilization, which depends on mutual respect and open discussion to thrive.

Assassination is not only an attack on individuals but also on democracy itself. In a democratic system, power lies with the people, who express their will through free and fair elections. When violence, intimidation or manipulation interfere with this process, democracy is under threat. The attempt on Trump's life wasn't just an attack on him personally; it was an assault on the democratic process and the people's right to choose their leaders.

The storming of the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is a stark reminder of democracy's fragility. That event wasn't merely a chaotic protest but a symbolic attack on democratic institutions. The mob sought to disrupt the certification of a democratically elected president, displaying a dangerous willingness to use violence for political ends. The damage inflicted wasn't just physical; it was a blow to the principles of democracy itself. The breakdown of principles in democracy might have influenced the recent assassination attempt on Trump.

The US is not the only country where political violence is on the rise, threatening democracy. South Korea, for instance, recently saw an assassination attempt on opposition leader Lee Jae-myung. The attacker, driven by extreme political fervor, viewed Lee as a threat to the nation. This highlights a disturbing rise in political violence, even in established democracies.

When political violence becomes normalized, the consequences are severe. It fosters fear and distrust, deterring individuals from participating in politics. If political leaders cannot campaign without fear for their safety, and if citizens hesitate to express their views due to the threat of violence, democracy has no choice but to die.

Political violence also threatens liberalism, emphasizing individual freedom, human rights and the rule of law. Liberalism asserts that every person should have the right to express their views and participate in public life free from coercion or violence. It recognizes that personal freedoms must be balanced with the rights of others. Assassination is a direct affront to these principles. It strips individuals of their most fundamental rights, including the right to life. In a liberal society, freedom of speech does not permit anyone to use violence to silence opposing views. Political disagreements are inevitable but must be resolved through dialogue, not threats or force. Excessive use of public power also contributes to the erosion of liberalism. Recently, security personnel at the Korean presidential office violently subdued a lawmaker and students who voiced dissent against the president. They were kicked out from the venue thuggishly with their mouths muzzled. This excessive response by the presidential security team left a dark mark on liberal democracy in South Korea, showcasing how the misuse of power can suppress freedom of expression.

Acts of political violence breach the social contract that underpins liberalism. Such acts aren't just political -- they are existential threats to liberalism's values, which depend on peaceful coexistence amidst differences. The rise of political violence threatens individual freedoms and the rule of law, a cornerstone of any functioning liberal democracy.

The surge in political violence, both in the US and globally, requires urgent action. The solution lies not in responding with more violence but in reaffirming civilization, democracy and liberalism. We must prioritize dialogue over conflict, reason over force, and law over chaos to safeguard these ideals. Defending democracy means protecting the integrity of elections and ensuring that political power remains in the hands of the people, not those who seek to undermine it through intimidation. Upholding liberalism requires a renewed commitment to individual freedom and the rule of law, recognizing that true freedom cannot coexist with violence.

The enemies of democracy and liberalism are not just those who commit violent acts but also those who allow these values to erode unchecked. To protect the pillars of civilization, we must all take responsibility for defending them. This requires fostering peaceful conflict resolution, respecting democratic processes and protecting individual rights. Only through a collective commitment to these values can we prevent further erosion and restore faith in liberal democracy.

Wang Son-taek

Wang Son-taek is an adjunct professor at Sogang University. He is a former diplomatic correspondent at YTN and a former research associate at Yeosijae. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. -- Ed.