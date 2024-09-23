Smoothie King to end business in Korea

Most Popular
-
1
Torrential rainfall forces 1,500 to evacuate, causes widespread damage to homes, roads
-
2
[KH Explains] Can smart chargers ease tensions over EV fires?
-
3
1 in 5 households to have breadwinner over 80 in 30 years
-
4
Assembly to review disputed appointment of national soccer team coach
-
5
New Fifty Fifty off to strong start
Smoothie King to end business in KoreaBy Lim Jae-seong
Published : Sept. 23, 2024 - 13:12
Smoothie King is set to fully withdraw from South Korea over the course of the next year.
Smoothie King Korea, which operates the brand here, reportedly sent guides to close the shops by October 2025 on Friday.
The company failed to extend the licensing contract with the Smoothie King headquarters in the US, and the US franchise requested to end the contract, a Smoothie King Korea official told local media.
The brand first opened a location in Myeong-dong in central Seoul in 2003. It reached a peak of 305 locations across the country in 2021.
However, the smoothie business has been on a rough road in Korea lately, leaving the chain with just some 70 cafes as of Monday.
-
forestjs@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Lim Jae-seong
More from Headlines
-
Can smart chargers ease tensions over EV fires?
-
NK nuclear test 'possible' around US election in Nov., says Yoon aide
-
Ex-Moon aide slammed from both sides over remarks on leaving Koreas divided