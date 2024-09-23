Top diplomats of S. Korea, US, Japan to hold talks in New York

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul (right), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa attend a trilateral meeting on the margins of the Group of 20 foreign ministers meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 22, in this file photo by the foreign ministry. (Yonhap)

The top diplomats of South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold talks on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly in New York on Monday (local time), according to South Korea's foreign ministry.

This will be the first trilateral meeting among South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa since their last talks during the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Brazil in February.

The diplomats are expected to discuss a wide range of issues, including trilateral security cooperation, following up on the landmark Camp David summit in August of last year among the leaders of the three countries.

North Korea's recent disclosure of its uranium enrichment facility and its series of provocations are also expected to be high on the agenda.

Cho departed for New York earlier in the day for a six-day visit, during which he is expected to deliver a keynote speech at the General Debate session of the UN General Assembly. The speech will reaffirm South Korea's commitment to promoting global peace and prosperity.

Cho also plans to participate in the UN Security Council's General Debate session and the ministerial conference of the UN Peacebuilding Commission.

Additionally, Cho will attend a foreign ministerial meeting of G20 member states and a separate gathering of MIKTA nations -- Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey and Australia -- to discuss cooperation among middle-power countries. (Yonhap)