New Fifty Fifty off to strong start

Recently rebooted K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty, with four new members after last year’s legal dispute between their agency, Attrakt, and the original members, is off to a promising start with the new mini album “Love Tune,” which released Friday.

The album, available in both "Love" and "Tune" versions, features six tracks, including lead single “SOS” and the prereleased “Starry Night.” Other tracks include "Push Your Love," "Gravity" and English versions of both "Starry Night" and "SOS."

Shortly after its release, “SOS” ascended to No. 1 on YouTube’s trending music chart and entered the Melon Top 100 chart. The group's fan showcase, livestreamed via YouTube on Friday, attracted nearly 200,000 views in replays. Along with "SOS," "Push Your Love," the Korean version of "Starry Night" and "Gravity" also made it on the Melon Hot 100, marking a strong start for the new release. The Melon Hot 100 chart ranks new songs released within the last 30 or 100 days.

The group has expressed determination to make a mark on the Billboard charts again with "SOS," following the group's breakout hit “Cupid” that released in February last year. To optimize their chances in the international market, "Love Tune" was released on a Friday, aligning with Billboard’s weekly chart tracking, which ends at 1 p.m. Korean time on Fridays. This allows a full week of performance data to be captured for chart eligibility.