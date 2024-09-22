[Photo news] LG Uplus' Gangnam pop-up unveils iPhone 16

Most Popular
[Photo news] LG Uplus' Gangnam pop-up unveils iPhone 16By Korea Herald
Published : Sept. 22, 2024 - 14:49
LG Uplus, South Korea’s telecom carrier, hosts a pop-up event for Apple’s latest iPhone 16 at its six-story flagship store in Gangnam, southern Seoul. The event, continuing to Sept. 29, allows visitors to try the iPhone 16 and other Apple products. Social media influencers are also able to unbox their new iPhones and preview LG’s upcoming AI-driven call recording service, ixi-O, which is expected to offer features like call recording and content summarization when it launches next month. (LG Uplus)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
