Yoon's Prague visit sets stage for W24tr nuclear power plant deal

President Yoon Suk Yeol (front) inspects a production facility of Skoda JS, a Czech company dedicated to nuclear servicing and engineering, with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala (second from left) in Plzen, Czech Republic, Friday. (Pool photo via Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol returned to Seoul on Sunday following a three-day official trip to the Czech Republic, setting the stage for a South Korean consortium to finalize a nuclear energy deal worth 24 trillion won ($18 billion) in the central European country next year.

Laying the groundwork for further discussions and procedures before the final signing of the contract, hopefully in March 2025, Yoon, Czech President Petr Pavel and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala "reaffirmed their commitment to the successful delivery of Czech nuclear projects" in bilateral talks in Prague, the Czech capital, beginning Thursday, according to Yoon's office.

Yoon and Fiala also visited the headquarters of Doosan Skoda Power, a Czech manufacturer of steam turbines for power generators based in Plzen, 80 kilometers west of Prague, Friday. The two attended a signing ceremony of a list of memorandums of understanding that stipulate the two countries' collaboration throughout the delivery of a nuclear energy project. Among the attendees were Daewoo Engineering and Construction Chair Jung Won-ju, Doosan Group Chair Park Jeong-won and Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power CEO Whang Joo-ho.

Spurred by Yoon's visit, 13 documents were signed to ensure cooperation in the preconstruction, construction and postconstruction stages of the nuclear power unit construction project, in which public- and private-sector entities of both countries are to collaborate to supply and localize equipment for nuclear reactors, design and test-run the units, develop nuclear fuels and dispose of radioactive waste, among other tasks.

The two countries also agreed on a joint effort to train nuclear power technicians and share information and technology related to nuclear energy.

The move will allow South Korean firms to "institutionalize comprehensive civil nuclear energy cooperation, from construction to research and human resources development," Yoon told a press conference Friday after he met with Fiala, who announced in July Prague's selection of the KHNP-led consortium as the preferred bidder to build at least two 1,000-megawatt nuclear energy units in the Czech Republic.

Yoon also said he promised Fiala that South Korea would "pay extra attention to enhance the Czech Republic's national competitive edge, develop its human resources and contribute to the growth of the local economy" through the 24 trillion won project in Dukovany, a city 170 kilometers southeast of Prague.