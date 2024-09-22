Honorary degree given to late student who donated money she saved up while fighting cancer

Most Popular
-
1
3 suspects apprehended for selling celebrity deepfake porn: police
-
2
Hybe acquires US PR agency
-
3
Yoon, Fiala seek wider range of cooperation beyond nuclear energy
-
4
Heavy rain, strong winds to lash Korea this weekend
-
5
'Music Bank' team demands apology from Real Madrid for cancellation of Madrid concert
-
6
[Exclusive] [Herald Interview] MBK incapable of running Korea Zinc’s Australia business: Aussie renewable energy CEO
-
7
Car crashes into restaurant; 1 dead, 5 injured
-
8
40% of Korea's workers who reported bullying faced retaliation: survey
-
9
600 evacuated as heavy rain floods roads, homes in southern regions
-
10
Over 82,000 Korean young people unemployed, not searching for job long-term
Honorary degree given to late student who donated money she saved up while fighting cancerBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : Sept. 22, 2024 - 11:26
Cha Su-hyeon, a former student of Daegu University who passed away due to cancer, received an honorary degree from her school Friday in appreciation of her donating 6 million won to be used as a scholarship fund for fellow students.
Daegu University on Friday held a ceremony in honor of Cha, who was 22, to deliver her father Cha Min-su the honorary diploma from the department of biological education where she had attended. Six students of the same department each received 1 million won in scholarship support the same day.
"She (Cha) had eagerly looked forward to teaching students in her senior year. Although she never achieved her dreams, I think she would've been happy to receive an honorary degree," the 55-year-old father said.
Cha was diagnosed with colon cancer last year, complications of an inherited disease that she had been diagnosed with when she was a freshman in 2021. Her father had suffered from the same disease decades ago.
Despite her health issues, she retained her academic works while working part time jobs to accumulate 6 million won during her college years.
When she was diagnosed with the fatal illness last year, she discussed with her father about what to do with the money. The father said he respects her daughter's wishes, and she said she wanted to donate to the university for scholarship for those "who could achieve the dreams that she never could."
The university said it would honor Cha by also inscribing a commemorative message on a bench on its campus.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon, Fiala seek cooperation in nuclear energy and beyond
-
Quad leaders decry NK missile launches
-
Formation of four-way consultative body to discuss quota hike faces tough road