Honorary degree given to late student who donated money she saved up while fighting cancer

Cha Su-hyeon, a former student of Daegu University who passed away due to cancer, received an honorary degree from her school Friday in appreciation of her donating 6 million won to be used as a scholarship fund for fellow students.

Daegu University on Friday held a ceremony in honor of Cha, who was 22, to deliver her father Cha Min-su the honorary diploma from the department of biological education where she had attended. Six students of the same department each received 1 million won in scholarship support the same day.

"She (Cha) had eagerly looked forward to teaching students in her senior year. Although she never achieved her dreams, I think she would've been happy to receive an honorary degree," the 55-year-old father said.