Popular AfreecaTV streamer arrested on drug charges

A popular AfreecaTV streamer, identified only by the surname Park, has been arrested and handed over to prosecutors on drug abuse charges, according to police Friday.

The Gangnam Police Station in Seoul said Park's case was transferred to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on Friday morning on charges of using illegal drugs. The court issued an arrest warrant, citing the possibility Park might flee.

Park, 35, is accused of consuming drugs, including ketamine, on several occasions last year with acquaintances, primarily at his home.

When reporters asked Park whether he admitted to using drugs in a group, he simply responded “No,” during his transfer to prosecutors.

Park’s arrest comes after police launched an investigation into another internet personality. Former gang member-turned YouTuber, identified with the surname Kim, was arrested last month on similar charges. During the probe, police found evidence that Park had received drugs from Kim and they had used them together.

Police are investigating over 20 individuals linked to the case, including other streamers on AfreecaTV and employees at Park's agency.