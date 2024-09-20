Allies urge N. Korea to release detainees as 4,000-day captivity persists

Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho delivers a congratulatory speech at an event hosted by the Committee for the Five Northern Korean Provinces in Jongno-gu, Seoul, Sept. 13. (Ministry of Unification)

South Korea's Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho strongly condemned North Korea's unlawful detention of six South Korean nationals and demanded their immediate and unconditional release in a statement released Friday, which also marked the 4,000th day of captivity for missionary Kim Jung-wook, the longest-held detainee.

In a coordinated display of solidarity, the US State Department also issued its first-ever official statement on the detention of South Korean nationals in North Korea, timed to coincide with Seoul's announcement.

"North Korean authorities do not provide even minimal information, such as confirmation of life or death about our nationals who were illegally arrested and are currently detained, adding to the suffering of their families over the years," Kim decried.

"The ROK government condemns North Korea's illegal and inhumane human rights violations and strongly urges the North, which is a party to major international human rights instruments, to immediately and unconditionally release our nationals who are illegally detained," the statement added, referring to South Korea by the acronym of its official name, the Republic of Korea.

According to the Unification Ministry, the statement marked the first-ever issued by a unification minister to condemn North Korea's arbitrary detention of South Korean nationals and call for their immediate repatriation.

Kim Jung-wook -- who had been carrying out humanitarian aid and missionary work for North Korean residents and defectors along the China-North Korea border -- was arrested by North Korean authorities on Oct. 8, 2013.

In May 2014, he received a life sentence of hard labor on charges unilaterally imposed by North Korea, including plotting to overthrow the regime, engaging in anti-state propaganda, and illegally crossing the border.

Missionaries Kim Kook-kie and Choi Chun-gil have been held in North Korean custody since 2014, while three North Korean defectors have been detained since 2016.

In his statement, the unification minister also underscored that the return of six South Korean detainees is a "concern shared by the international community."

"Therefore, with today’s statement, international solidarity and calls for their immediate release will only grow stronger," the statement read.

"North Korea must not ignore our legitimate demands concerning the lives and safety of our citizens and must clearly recognize the seriousness of the issue, as well as the international community's strong warnings against their repeated violations of universal human rights norms," it added.