S. Korea, US to hold regular defense talks to discuss deterrence against NK threats

S. Korea, US to hold regular defense talks to discuss deterrence against NK threatsBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 20, 2024 - 10:21
South Korea and the United States will hold regular defense talks next week to discuss ways to strengthen security cooperation against North Korean nuclear and missile threats, the South's defense ministry said Friday.
The 25th Korea-US Integrated Defense Dialogue (KIDD) is set to be held in Seoul on Monday and Tuesday for discussions on an array of security alliance issues ahead of the annual Security Consultative Meeting, which takes place annually in the fall.
South Korea's Deputy Minister for National Defense Policy Cho Chang-rae and US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for East Asia Anka Lee will lead the talks, according to the ministry.
The two-day meeting, which is seen as part of preparations for this year's SCM, will touch on key defense issues, such as enhancing extended deterrence efforts, evolving into a science and technology alliance, and strengthening solidarity and cooperation with like-minded partners, it added. (Yonhap)
