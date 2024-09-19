[Weekender] Young Koreans more open to Japanese cultural products

The voice actors of "The First Slam Dunk" take a commemorative photo holding a banner celebrating the film's success. ("The First Slam Dunk" official Instagram account) The voice actors of "The First Slam Dunk" take a commemorative photo holding a banner celebrating the film's success. ("The First Slam Dunk" official Instagram account)

Japanese songs playing on South Korean TV and radio stations and giant posters of Japanese anime hung outside cinemas -- unimaginable just over two decades ago -- are no longer surprising. This year marks 20 years since Korea fully opened its doors to Japanese pop culture products. Following liberation from 35 years of Japanese colonial rule in 1945, Korea had banned Japanese cultural products from reaching its shores, only gradually opening the market to Japanese cultural products in 1998. The phased market opening was completed in 2004. As Japanese cultural products expand their presence in Korea, there has been an increase in interaction between Korean and Japanese artists as well. Atlantis Kitsune, which debuted this month, is the second Korean-Japanese duo formed through cable channel MBN singer competition program "Korea-Japan King's Battle," following the formation of teen trot duo Lucky PangPang in June. "It's very new for Korean and Japanese artists to collaborate," said Miyu Kanou, a Japanese member of the duo, during a group interview on Aug. 13. "In Japan, K-pop, Korean fashion and makeup are trendy, making it a perfect time for a Korea-Japan duo to emerge. On the other hand, Korean fans also send us tremendous support," said Kanou, adding that some fans have thanked them for forming a Korea-Japan duo. Such changes are not limited to the pop music industry. "The First Slam Dunk," a Japanese animated film based on a popular anime series, was a major hit when it was released in Korea last year. The film became something of a cultural phenomenon, particularly among those who grew up with the original series in the 1990s. Moreover, several Japanese singers and bands are drawing significant audience numbers, including duo Yoasobi, singer-songwriter Imase and band King Gnu.

Korean-Japanese trot duos Atlantis Kitsune (left) and Lucky PangPang (n.ch Entertainment) Korean-Japanese trot duos Atlantis Kitsune (left) and Lucky PangPang (n.ch Entertainment)

Separation of pop culture and politics “Consuming Japanese culture is now so natural that no one even bats an eye if you place a Japanese anime character product on your office desk or listen to J-pop,” said Kim Jae-hee, an office worker in her mid-20s. Unresolved issues stemming from Japan's colonial rule over the peninsula and the resulting political tensions had been the main reason Koreans shunned Japanese cultural products. However, Korea's young generation, especially teens and those in their 20s who enjoy Japanese pop culture, tend to separate the cultural products they enjoy from issues at the level of national politics. When asked if unresolved historical issues affect her consumption of Japanese culture, Kim said, “Of course, if I see scenes in an anime that evoke Japanese imperialism, like the use of the Rising Sun Flag, or if a creator makes far-right statements, I feel uncomfortable and hesitate to consume that work. But if there are no such issues, I don’t avoid Japanese products just because they’re Japanese.” Jang Ha-young, a graduate student in her late 20s and another anime fan, shared a similar view. Jang noted that the young generation no longer feels aversion to a cultural product just because it is of Japanese origin but also added that this doesn't mean they've forgotten historical issues. “There have been times when I stopped watching a series because its creator made hate-filled remarks about Korea or glorified war crimes, and there was even a favorite game I quit playing after an event was set amid the background of 1945, which led to mass refund requests from users,” said Jang. “For core fans who consume a lot of Japanese content, it seems that the more they consume, the more they pursue a kind of perfectionism regarding historical issues. Works associated with the Rising Sun Flag, war crimes glorification or anti-Korean sentiment are taboo,” she added.

Japanese duo Yoasobi and session musicians pose for a photo during the duo's first standalone concert in Korea held at Korea University’s Hwajung Gymnasium in Seoul, Dec. 17, 2023. (LIVET) Japanese duo Yoasobi and session musicians pose for a photo during the duo's first standalone concert in Korea held at Korea University’s Hwajung Gymnasium in Seoul, Dec. 17, 2023. (LIVET)