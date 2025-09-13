After garnering more than 10 million spectators for the first time in the country’s history last year, South Korea's top baseball league broke its single-season attendance record with 10.9 million baseball lovers, and counting, as of Sept. 5.

Sports critics and experts insist the seemingly unending popularity of Korean baseball is attributed to strong performances from historically popular clubs like the Samsung Lions in Daegu, Kia Tigers in Gwangju and Hanwha Eagles in Daejeon, which led with multiple sellouts and attendance records, and the tightly contested league table that is expected to see fierce competition right up to the final game on Sept. 30.

But many believe that the true driving force behind the country’s recent baseball craze is the hands-on, fan-friendly culture emerging among baseball-related businesses, expanding spectators’ baseball experience to something more than a game.

Not just chimaek

The unique culture of “chimaek” — a beloved combination of fried chicken and beer — at Korean baseball stadiums, which has captivated not only Korean baseball fans, but also overseas sports enthusiasts and travelers, has expanded to a new ballpark culinary experience over the past several years.

Instead of typical ballpark fare like hot dogs, nachos and carbonated beverages, Korean baseball clubs have started to build special menus available only at their respective home stadiums, giving fans even more reason to make the pilgrimage.

KT Wiz out of Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, made a name for itself by offering a whole bird.

Though crispy fried chicken can be found practically everywhere in South Korea these days, Suwon KT Wiz Park allows visitors to enjoy a roasted whole chicken from the city's local restaurant Jinmi Tongdak.

The Starbucks Slammer — a drink with a sweet and tangy flavor from strawberries and acai berries — is only available at the Starbucks branch at Incheon SSG Landers Field, the home ground of the SSG Landers.

“I know that these are baseball club’s marketing strategies. But I am more than happy to go along,” 14-year Samsung Lion’s fan Lee Min-jung told The Korea Herald. "Baseball stadium delicacies are one of the important reasons why I try to root for my favorite team at the ballpark. It is a special experience that one cannot enjoy unless he or she is a huge baseball fan."

“It’s difficult to try Jinmi Tongdak’s chicken if you are a Daegu resident. And it will take a lot of time if I choose to wait in line at the popular restaurant. But if I head over to the KT Wiz Park, I can easily grab the roasted whole chicken while cheering for my team,” she added. "It’s like killing two birds with one stone."

Programs for fans of all ages

It has been a long time since Korea's KBO venues were merely used to stage baseball games.

Suwon KT Wiz Park has hosted its own water festival since 2015, hoping to refresh baseball fans suffering from the sweltering summer heat. The event, which entertains fans with continuous spouting water cannons throughout the game, has gone viral, prompting the nine other KBO clubs to follow KT Wiz’s footsteps and launch water-themed programs in the summer.

“The KT Wiz Park is actually the summer getaway spot for my family. You don’t need to drive all the way to the coastal cities, which usually takes more than two hours from Suwon,” said Lee Han-jin, a 30-something KT Wiz fan. "Buying a ticket for baseball games is much easier than getting one for popular water festivals, like Psy’s iconic 'Waterbomb' concert. It’s not packed with people since the spectators have their own seats as well."

“I heard that the other stadiums present firework displays after the game, featuring music performances with DJs. Baseball stadiums seem to have become a place where unforgettable moments are made, not just when one’s favorite team wins,” Lee said, his face beaming.

Water and fireworks festivals aside, different baseball clubs invite fans and spectators of all ages to the field with fan-friendly events, including cheerleading programs for children, outdoor drawing contests, players’ entrances with fans and more.

Expressing devotion outside ballpark

Korean baseball clubs and companies from other industries are working to extend the excitement of the ballpark beyond stadium walls.

Pop-up events of popular baseball clubs are considered a go-to date spot for many millennials and Generation Z, where they get to see the latest merchandise of their favorite teams.

Instead of buying authentic uniforms and caps, more fans turn to unique plush bag charms, key chains, plastic file folders, jackets and other items.

“I did not know much about the Korean baseball team until I went to a pop-up event at Musinsa (a popular fashion retailer). The show displayed some collaboration works of the fashion brand and baseball teams,” said a retail company worker who wished to be identified by her surname, Kim.

“An exclusive edition shirt with ‘Landers’ written on the front looked really cool. And I went to a live game wearing the shirt and the team won the game. Since then, I became a serious baseball fan. Now I am trying to collect KBO player stickers,” she added.

Some hardcore fans not only collect merchandise, but also take an interest in making unique collections with stickers from KBO baked goods and cards.

Others choose to root for the baseball clubs with their own crews.

Though the individual members do not know each other in detail, people from the group LG Eopsineun Motsara — the name translates as “No LG, no Life” — gather together to cheer on the Twins at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in eastern Seoul.

“It is a little bit different from the official fan club. This is just a live baseball game-watching crew,” said Kim Yong-ki, a passionate 32-year-old LG Twins fan. "The members drink beer, hold up their favorite players’ jerseys and sing the cheers together throughout the entire game, like other ordinary fans."

But the crew also always holds afterparties for group members to get to know each other better and to welcome newcomers by talking about their favorite players, giving feedback on the day’s game and finding their own MVPs.

“Hoping to grow their love and support for the team, the crew sometimes prepares a two- or three-day trip as an away-game tour outside of Seoul,” he said. "These are one of a few different ways to enjoy baseball in Korea."