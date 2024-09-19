[Photo news] Hana opens foreign customer center

Hana Bank CEO Lee Seung-lyul (fifth from left) and Pyeongtaek B constituency Rep. Kim Hyun-jeong (sixth from left) pose for a photo at the opening ceremony of Pyeongtaek Foreign Customer Center on Thursday. The center aims to improve access to financial services for foreign workers in South Gyeonggi Province, including Pyeongtaek, Hwaseong and Anseong. The new branch will offer customer services like AI-based real-time translation and bank information kiosks. Additionally, Hana Bank’s 16 branches located in districts with large populations of foreign residents have been operating on Sundays to meet customer needs. (Hana Bank)