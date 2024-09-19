[Photo news] Hana opens foreign customer center

Most Popular
-
1
'Keep IU off the grass': Soccer fans oppose K-pop concerts at World Cup Stadium
-
2
BTS, NewJeans fandoms clash over Hybe-Min Hee-jin conflict
-
3
N. Korea launches missiles in latest show of military, nuclear strength
-
4
High temperatures may worsen mental health conditions: study
-
5
Seoul-bound traffic clogged on 4th day of Chuseok holiday
-
6
Kia makes breakthrough in China sales
-
7
Korean battery makers zero in on global commercial EV market
-
8
Samsung chief travels to France to encourage young talents
-
9
[Special] Ansan aims to become South Korea's multicultural hub, heart of immigration policy
-
10
N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles: JCS
[Photo news] Hana opens foreign customer centerBy Korea Herald
Published : Sept. 19, 2024 - 14:57
Hana Bank CEO Lee Seung-lyul (fifth from left) and Pyeongtaek B constituency Rep. Kim Hyun-jeong (sixth from left) pose for a photo at the opening ceremony of Pyeongtaek Foreign Customer Center on Thursday. The center aims to improve access to financial services for foreign workers in South Gyeonggi Province, including Pyeongtaek, Hwaseong and Anseong. The new branch will offer customer services like AI-based real-time translation and bank information kiosks. Additionally, Hana Bank’s 16 branches located in districts with large populations of foreign residents have been operating on Sundays to meet customer needs. (Hana Bank)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Yoon leaves for Prague to cement nuclear energy push
-
N. Korea launches missiles in latest show of military, nuclear strength
-
Main opposition to railroad multiple contentious bills after Chuseok