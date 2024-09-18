[Room Tone] Guide to navigating Busan International Film Festival

The Busan International Film Festival is one of the most popular and vibrant cinematic events in Asia. With its glamorous red carpet, a massive lineup of international films and a picturesque setting by the sea, it draws cinephiles, filmmakers and journalists from across the globe. Behind the dazzle, however, lies a complex, sprawling experience that can be difficult to navigate.

The first rule of survival at BIFF is: Wear comfortable shoes. While the allure of dressing up for screenings or walking along the glamorous streets of Haeundae Beach might tempt you into fashion-forward footwear, remember that your day will likely involve a lot of walking. The festival venues are scattered around the city, and though public transport is excellent, there will be more steps in your day than you anticipate.

One of the biggest logistical challenges is the distance between screening venues. Relying on taxis can be expensive and time-consuming, especially during the festival when traffic can be congested. The best option is to use the subway. Busan’s subway system is efficient, clean and easy to navigate. And most importantly, it allows you to make it to your screenings on time.

Though the festival takes place in early October, the local weather can be undependable, i.e. Typhoon Mita in 2019. Therefore, an essential part of your festival survival kit is a light jacket. Layers are also key, as mornings and evenings can be chilly, while afternoons might still carry the warmth of late summer. Check the forecast daily, but always be prepared for anything.

If you're not a morning person, avoid the early morning screenings. While some die-hard film buffs may relish the chance to catch a rare arthouse film at 9 a.m., the truth is, you’ll likely be battling exhaustion (and jet lag) after late-night events. The temptation to press snooze is all too real and missing a screening due to oversleeping is a rookie mistake. Focus on scheduling films later in the day when you’re more alert and can appreciate the cinematic gems on offer.

Film festivals are notorious for long days, and BIFF is no exception. But here’s the catch: the food choices at official festival events are often limited. While you might find a few snack bars or stands selling coffee and pastries, don’t expect to encounter gourmet meals on-site.

Speaking of food, a classic Busan tradition used to involve hitting up the seafood stalls scattered across the sands of Haeundae Beach. I still have fond memories of battling with a still-squirming piece of live octopus that seemed determined to cling to my chopsticks like its life depended on it (which, to be fair, it kind of did). Unfortunately, those iconic seafood stalls are mostly a thing of the past.

Might I suggest a worthy alternative in the local oden (fish cake) bar? Whether you’re grabbing a quick bite from a street vendor or sitting down for a steaming bowl of oden soup, it’s an authentic Busan experience that’s as satisfying as it is delicious. And best of all, you won’t have to deal with your seafood trying to escape from your plate.

Lastly, if there’s one piece of advice to follow religiously: Book your accommodations early. The festival draws a huge international crowd and hotels and guesthouses fill up fast, especially in the prime areas.

Navigating the Busan International Film Festival can be an exhilarating but challenging experience. From mastering public transportation to making smart wardrobe choices and finding time for local delicacies, there’s a lot to juggle. But with a bit of preparation, you can fully immerse yourself in the films, the culture and the festival’s unique energy like a seasoned pro.

Thomas Suh is the founder and managing director of Systeme D Entertainment, a film, media and entertainment company that specializes in content acquisition, management and production for film and television. “Room Tone,” the title of Suh’s column series, refers to the ambient sound of a space in which filming takes place. Thomas Suh can be reached at tommysuh@me.com -- Ed.