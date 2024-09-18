4th case of lumpy skin disease confirmed in S. Korea

South Korea reported its fourth case of lumpy skin disease in cattle this year, the agriculture ministry said Wednesday.

The case was confirmed at a livestock farm in Yeoju, 66 kilometers southeast of Seoul, breeding 116 cows, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

It is the fourth LSD case confirmed in South Korea since the first outbreak at a livestock farm in Anseong, some 65 kilometers south of Seoul, on Aug. 12.

To prevent further infections, the government has cordoned off the affected farm and implemented quarantine measures, the ministry said.

The infected cows will also be culled in accordance with relevant guidelines.

LSD is a highly infectious disease that causes skin lesions, fever and loss of appetite, often leading to a fall in milk production and even death. It affects cattle and buffalo via mosquitoes and other blood-feeding insects. (Yonhap)