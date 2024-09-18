4th case of lumpy skin disease confirmed in S. Korea

Most Popular
-
1
'Keep IU off the grass': Soccer fans oppose K-pop concerts at World Cup Stadium
-
2
North Korea sends top envoy to Russia as it girds for friction with Seoul
-
3
BTS, NewJeans fandoms clash over Hybe-Min Hee-jin conflict
-
4
Seoul-bound traffic clogged on 4th day of Chuseok holiday
-
5
Kia makes breakthrough in China sales
-
6
N. Korea launches missiles in latest show of military, nuclear strength
-
7
N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles: JCS
-
8
[Special] Ansan aims to become South Korea's multicultural hub, heart of immigration policy
-
9
Sales in convenience stores rank 2nd in H1 after department stores
-
10
Half of all hit-and-runs resulting in death caused by drunk or unlicensed drivers: data
4th case of lumpy skin disease confirmed in S. KoreaBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 18, 2024 - 21:27
South Korea reported its fourth case of lumpy skin disease in cattle this year, the agriculture ministry said Wednesday.
The case was confirmed at a livestock farm in Yeoju, 66 kilometers southeast of Seoul, breeding 116 cows, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
It is the fourth LSD case confirmed in South Korea since the first outbreak at a livestock farm in Anseong, some 65 kilometers south of Seoul, on Aug. 12.
To prevent further infections, the government has cordoned off the affected farm and implemented quarantine measures, the ministry said.
The infected cows will also be culled in accordance with relevant guidelines.
LSD is a highly infectious disease that causes skin lesions, fever and loss of appetite, often leading to a fall in milk production and even death. It affects cattle and buffalo via mosquitoes and other blood-feeding insects. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
N. Korea launches missiles in latest show of military, nuclear strength
-
BTS, NewJeans fandoms clash over Hybe-Min Hee-jin conflict
-
Main opposition to railroad multiple contentious bills after Chuseok