Ex-Premier Leaguer Lingard apologizes for unlicensed e-scooter riding

FC Seoul’s soccer player Jesse Lingard posted an apology Tuesday for riding an electric scooter without having a driver’s license or wearing a helmet.

Lingard revealed a video on his Instagram story with the caption “Safety first always,” where he said “Obviously I was on an e-scooter yesterday, I was driving around for a couple of minutes on an e-scooter. The policy, you know, I didn’t know the rules of the policy of wearing a helmet, of having a license as well.”

He also advised those who visit South Korea to check the rules and wear helmets when they ride electric bicycles or scooters in the country, vowing not to violate rules again.