High temperatures may worsen mental health conditions: study

An electronic display board in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul, reads temperature levels at 34 degrees Celsius and humidity levels at 59 percent, as a heat wave warning was issued across most parts of the city on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Amid the prolonged summer in South Korea, research revealed Wednesday shows that rising temperatures can cause not just heat-related illnesses but also increase the risk of obtaining mental illnesses such as depression.

According to joint research conducted by the Catholic University of Korea, Seoul National University and Pusan National University with 219,187 respondents of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency’s Community Health Survey, for every increase in average annual temperatures by 1 degree Celsius, the respondents were 13 percent more likely to report having depressive symptoms.

South Korea is experiencing a historic September now, with the nationwide average of day high temperatures during the Sept 1-14 period reaching 31 degrees Celsius for the first time in 52 years. That is 1.5 degrees higher than the previous record set in 1998, which was one of the hottest Septembers recorded on the Korean Peninsula, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

On Wednesday, heat wave warnings were issued across most of the country, with average daytime temperatures estimated to reach 33 to 35 degrees. Tropical nights, or nights when temperatures do not drop below 25 degrees, were also unusually recorded in areas including Seoul, Incheon and Daejeon. Chuncheon in Gangwon Province recorded tropical nights in September for the first time since weather records were first kept in the city. Seoul recorded a second tropical night on Wednesday for the first time since weather records were first kept, with the first on Sept. 10.