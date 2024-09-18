Main opposition to railroad multiple contentious bills after Chuseok

National Assembly Speaker and Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Woo Won-shik speaks during a press conference held at the parliament in western Seoul on Sept. 11. (Yonhap)

South Korea’s political climate post-Chuseok is likely to revert to its familiar confrontational one, with the powerful opposition party poised to railroad several contentious bills, including those targeting President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee with special counsel investigations.

At the National Assembly’s plenary session scheduled for Thursday, the liberal opposition Democratic Party of Korea plans to present three high-profile bills, Rep. Yoon Jong-kun, the party’s spokesperson told reporters last week.

The bills are: One that mandates a special counsel investigation into allegations that the presidential office and the Defense Ministry inappropriately interfered in the military’s probe into the death of a Marine, a separate special counsel probe bill that seeks to look into stock manipulation accusations against first lady Kim and legislation requiring the government to fund a gift voucher program designed to support local small businesses.

The main opposition initially sought to present the bills during a plenary session held Sept. 12, but decided to delay the move upon Assembly Speaker and Democratic Party Rep. Woo Won-shik’s proposal to help the governing camp to focus on preventing potential disruptions in medical services during the Chuseok holiday.

A prolonged strike by the majority of trainee doctors since February, in protest of the government’s decision to raise the medical school admissions quota, has led to a cut back in surgeries and other treatments at major hospitals here.

“I request that the main opposition take a step back from (its moves to railroad) the special counsel investigation bills and the president and the government to swiftly launch (the four-way consultative body) to resolve the ongoing conflict between the medical community and the government to restore the public’s faith (in them),” Woo said on Sept. 11.

Earlier this month, the government and the ruling party proposed a four-way consultative body among the two largest political parties, the government and doctors' groups in a bid to find a middle ground on the medical school admissions quota plan. However, doctors and medical professors recently refused to join the government-led joint consultative body, demanding the government first express its willingness to change course.

The floor leader of the ruling People Power Party has hinted it may boycott Thursday’s plenary meeting last week, if the main opposition moves to push through the three bills despite the opposition of People Power Party lawmakers.

Rep. Choo Kyung-ho said last week that the party “cannot agree to the agenda” announced by the Assembly speaker “without an agreement between the ruling and the main opposition parties.” But he didn’t completely rule out the possibility of the ruling party’s participation in Thursday’s meeting, saying that their attendance will be determined during a party leadership meeting scheduled ahead of the plenary session.

Meanwhile, President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to veto all three bills if the Assembly decides to pass them. The presidential office expressed regret over the main opposition move to push for the two special counsel bills, which are updated versions of similar legislation that Yoon has vetoed in the past.