YouTuber receives backlash for choosing company of actress Lee Na-eun

A screengrab from the video previously posted on YouTube's KwakTube channel shows Kwak Joon-bin (left) and Lee Na-eun during their travel in Italy. (YouTube)

Travel YouTuber Kwak Joon-bin, better known as KwakTube, touched a nerve with the public concerning bullying when he posted his latest video featuring Lee Na-eun, a singer-turned-actress who was accused of bullying her former bandmate in the now-disbanded K-pop group April.

Kwak on Monday posted a video of his travels in Italy during which he met Lee. He told Lee about how he misunderstood her because of now-disproven allegations of school violence. Police launched an investigation into the allegations in 2020, leading to the accuser admitting to lying about and apologizing to Lee.

"I'd blocked you (on social media) off because I was sensitive toward school bullying, but I unblocked you after I saw the news. I felt like I was imposing secondary damage to you because of misunderstanding," Kwak said, to which Lee replied that such misunderstanding made her sad.

But what stirred the controversy was another allegation surrounding Lee. In 2021, she was accused of bullying groupmate Lee Hyun-joo when they were both members of April. The related police investigation in 2022 found evidence of discord among members, but the incident was never legally defined as bullying.

Neither Kwak nor Lee addressed the bandmate bullying allegation and talked only about the school bullying.

The incident caused more public discontent as the 32-year-old YouTuber has been one of the most outspoken critics of bullying here, having frequently spoken about the intense bullying he experienced for most of his school years due to his looks and socio-economic status.

Lee's history of dropping out of high school early and pursuing higher education before becoming a government official and celebrity was considered inspirational to many fans. Kwak's backstory and relatability culminated in over 2 million YouTube subscribers and him becoming one of Korea's most beloved internet celebrities.

But his recent video was bombarded with comments expressing disappointment toward him about supposedly being insensitive to the issue of bullying, despite being a bullying victim himself.

Unlike Lee's school bullying accusation, the dispute surrounding her former April groupmate was not so black-and-white. Police dropped the case without pressing charges while acknowledging that "a general problem in the interpersonal relationship occurred within a group, but it cannot be definitively said its nature was bullying."